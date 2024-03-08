ATLANTA, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Leslie, President of Atlanta-based agency, Instigate, today announced spirits industry veteran Tony Bagnulo has joined the firm as vice president of trade marketing. Bagnulo has 20 years' experience in beer, wine and spirits marketing, and will lead the agency's efforts with 21+ products in the on and off premise trade strategy, program development and activation as well as experiential marketing and sales support.

Instigate Names Tony Bagnulo as Vice President of Trade Marketing

A Veteran of the United States Army, Bagnulo has developed and implemented trade marketing strategies for Diageo, Bacardi USA, and Sidney Frank Importing Company for leading global brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Jägermeister, Ketel One and Bacardi. He is the creator of the award winning spirit of the Lowcountry, Bulrush Gin and the founder of Broad Creek Spirits Group. He will continue to oversee those businesses from their Hilton Head Island, S.C offices.

"Tony is a seasoned veteran and brings a wealth of spirits marketing knowledge to Instigate," said Leslie. "I have had the pleasure of working with Tony many times over the past 20-plus years and I am thrilled to have him leading the charge at Instigate in this critical sector of our business as we develop and bring new brands to market."

Mr. Bagnulo's initial responsibilities will be to oversee the retail marketing support and merchandising programs for Proof Hard Ice Cream as it rapidly expands nationwide.

About Instigate

Instigate is a new agency cocktail. One part venture capital, one part culture creator, one part Sandinista, shaken and stirred, served in a long neck bottle, fuse lit. We share in the success or failure of our clients. To compete against us is to sleep with one eye open, to enlist us is to trust in ultimate victory. www.instigate.agency.

SOURCE Instigate