Instigate Serves New Cocktail Designed to Shake and Stir Advertising Industry

ATLANTA, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instigate is a marketing agency prototype. Founded at the intersection of Atlanta's civil-rights history and urban-development present, Instigate redefines the future of agency work from its Beltline-facing offices in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward. Defying the bulwark of marketing's traditional, fee-based model, the agency also employs innovative business strategies that include performance- and equity-based relationships.

The brainchild of seasoned industry trailblazer Richard Leslie and backed by Prometheus Ventures , Instigate serves mold-breaking clients including PROOF Hard Ice Cream , Fifth Group Restaurants , Bulrush Gin , Envision Construction , Envision Restoration , and Enspire Hospitality Group .

Alongside Leslie, who serves as agency President, Instigate's executive leadership comprises Chief Executive Officer Avi Reddy, Managing Director Julie Adams, Executive Creative Director Andrew Crane, and Vice President of Trade Marketing Tony Bagnulo.

Instigate's business model unbridles its ultimate autonomy to develop the compelling creative, effective experiential, and maximal engagement that delivers rapid, exponential business growth for clients. Breaking with the traditional cost-plus markup model, Instigate expands its portfolio by engaging in performance-based compensation relationships and investing its own resources and services in exchange for equity in its clients' businesses.

"Our approach is rooted in the DIY ethos of the punk rock movement, where leverage is the critical component to motivate change. We generate maximum impact with the resources available to us," explains Leslie. "Our mission is to help our clients understand the cultural constructs in which their customers exist in order to shape places, products, services that will ultimately shift behavior and affinity."

About Instigate

Instigate is a new agency cocktail. One part venture capital, one part culture creator, one part Sandinista, shaken and stirred, served in a long neck bottle, fuse-lit. We share in the success or failure of our clients. To compete against us is to sleep with one eye open. To enlist us is to trust in ultimate victory. www.instigate.agency

