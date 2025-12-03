Instinct Science Launches Instinct EMR for Primary Care: A Modern, All-in-One PIMS for Busy General Practices

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinct Science, the veterinary software company behind Instinct EMR, Plumb's, and Clinician's Brief, today announced the launch of Instinct EMR for Primary Care, a next-generation cloud-based practice management system designed specifically for busy general practices.

Instinct EMR for Primary Care brings together intelligent workflows, built-in Plumb's, outpatient treatment sheets, automatic charge capture, integrated payments, connected client communication tools, and business analytics to provide advanced general practice teams with a modern, cloud-based alternative to outdated, on-premise systems.

"For almost a decade, Instinct has made a name for itself with products that help power many of the world's leading specialty/emergency centers with software helping them work smarter, safer, and more profitably," said Dr. Caleb Frankel, Co-Founder and CEO. "Over the years, one of our most common requests is when will this be available for smaller practices. Today we're excited to finally be bringing this platform to busy general practices."

A Platform Designed for Real-World General Practice

Instinct EMR for Primary Care is built to help general practice teams manage the full scope of patient care—from busy caseloads and hospitalized patients to dentistry, imaging, procedures, and surgery—in one cohesive, intuitive system. It's also uniquely built to help multi-location corporate operators unify on a common operational platform no matter the practice type. With connected records, built-in safety tools, and streamlined ordering and documentation, teams can stay organized and confident throughout every shift.

Key Capabilities:

Real-time status boards: See the entire practice at a glance and keep teams in sync from check-in to discharge

See the entire practice at a glance and keep teams in sync from check-in to discharge Hour-by-hour treatment sheets: Track every outpatient task clearly and know exactly what's due, done, or behind

Track every outpatient task clearly and know exactly what's due, done, or behind Digital anesthesia and dental charting: Go fully paperless with digital anesthesia and dental charting

Go fully paperless with digital anesthesia and dental charting Plumb's built in: Access trusted clinical decision support including drug interactions and client-friendly handouts which is deeply integrated into the PIMS.

Access trusted clinical decision support including drug interactions and client-friendly handouts which is deeply integrated into the PIMS. Connected records, labs, and imaging: Keep everything in one place for safer, more complete patient care

Keep everything in one place for safer, more complete patient care Automatic charge capture: Capture every billable item accurately and help prevent lost revenue

Capture every billable item accurately and help prevent lost revenue Client communication tools: Email or text clients directly from the medical record and allow clients to access records via a growing client portal

Email or text clients directly from the medical record and allow clients to access records via a growing client portal Integrated payments: Handle tap-to-pay, mobile checkout, refunds, and voids smoothly and efficiently with Instinct Payments

Handle tap-to-pay, mobile checkout, refunds, and voids smoothly and efficiently with Instinct Payments Built-in reporting & analytics: View profitability dashboards, revenue by service, staff performance, occupancy insights, and more

View profitability dashboards, revenue by service, staff performance, occupancy insights, and more Modern and secure cloud infrastructure: Work from anywhere on a fast, secure platform that's always up to date

Instinct EMR for Primary Care is built on nearly a decade of experience supporting some of the busiest specialty, emergency, and teaching hospitals. It brings that same level of clarity, safety, and thoughtful design to general practices looking for a modern platform built for the pace and pressure of practice.

Instinct will continue to invest heavily to build the system of the future for advanced general practice centers with best-in-class decision support, client communication, revenue capture, and AI capabilities.

Veterinary practices can learn more or request a demo at instinct.vet/primary-care.

About Instinct

Instinct is an animal health technology company on a mission to transform veterinary medicine through thoughtfully designed software and essential clinical resources that support veterinarians in delivering lifesaving, compassionate care.

Serving over 360,000 veterinary professionals worldwide, Instinct brings together innovative software with trusted clinical tools like Standards of Care, Plumb's, and Clinician's Brief—resources that veterinary teams rely on every day to make critical, informed care decisions.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Caleb Frankel, an experienced emergency room veterinarian, Instinct empowers veterinary hospitals with the tools to enhance patient outcomes, boost team efficiency, and support continuous learning and professional growth. Through its technology and unique industry expertise, Instinct is redefining what's possible in veterinary medicine, committed to making life easier and care better for veterinary teams and the animals they serve.

For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn @Instinct or visit instinct.vet.

