Instinctif clients steal the show at the awards ceremony of the 2022 Middle East Investor Relations (MEIRA) annual conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinctif Partners, a leading business communications consultancy in EMEA, is proud to announce the remarkable success their clients achieved at the 'Best IR Reporting Awards' at the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) 2022 hybrid annual conference & awards, which took place in Riyadh on the 24th of October.

Instinctif clients won a total of twelve awards in both the printed and digital categories of the IR Reporting awards. In the large-cap printed category, Riyad Bank stole the show winning first place to complement their second placed award in the digital category. Almarai secured a third placing. In the mid-cap division, Mobily was placed first, with Savola winning second place and Bahri third. Baladna further won second in the small-cap printed category. For digital in the large-cap category, TAQA secured first place with Riyad Bank and e& coming second. Saudi Airlines Catering was placed third in the mid-cap group, with Baladna coming first in the small-cap division and Tanmiah Food Company, third.

Pablo Alday, Partner, and Head of Content & Creative of Instinctif Partners MENA said: "It has been an incredible experience being a part of our clients' journey from the very start, and to see them go on to win twelve awards is very humbling. I am so proud of their achievements and of my team, without whose unfaltering dedication and commitment to creating award-winning reporting, none of this would have been possible."

Samantha Bartel, Managing Partner, and CEO of Instinctif Partners MENA said: "We are incredibly proud to see the success of our clients at the MEIRA, Best IR Reporting awards & conference. It demonstrates our client's commitment to providing investors and the public with investor relations reporting of the highest quality including transparency, clarity, and design. We look forward to working with our clients to further raise the bar for investor relations best practice in the MENA region."

MEIRA provides a platform for listed companies, capital market advisers, private companies, and individuals to network amongst like-minded peers, and further acts as a think tank for ideas and initiatives. The 2022 MEIRA hybrid annual conference & awards promoted best practice investor relations by recognising and driving excellence within the region.

