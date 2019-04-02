Instinctif Partners and Advert One Agree Strategic Partnership in Saudi Arabia

Signing the partnership, Shawaf Alshawaf, General Manager of Shawaf International Company, parent company of Advert One, said:

"This partnership is strategically important for Advert One and Instinctif Partners, as our two companies combine their extensive local, regional and international knowledge of capital market communications, investor relations and corporate reporting to deliver a more complete suite or consultancy services to new and existing clients in the Kingdom. We are bullish on the prospects that exist for what we expect will be a fruitful collaboration, and our respective teams are greatly looking forward to working together."

The partnership's vision is to change the way organizations engage with investors and key stakeholders, and to support Saudi corporates and issuers in growing the sophistication of their local, regional and international communications, to facilitate easier access to global capital markets.

Samantha Bartel, Managing Partner at Instinctif Partners MENA, commented:

"We have established a strong working relationship with Advert One through a number of client assignments, and a formal partnership in the Kingdom is the obvious next step in establishing a financial communication offering that meets the requirements of current and potential issuers in Saudi Arabia. Clients will benefit from Instinctif's global and regional expertise, coupled with Advert One's unrivalled experience and network in Saudi Arabia. The timing is also exciting, given the robust pipeline of transactions slated for 2019 and 2020, so we look forward to taking full advantage of the opportunities available to us."

Both companies have identified opportunities that exist for Saudi businesses to form strategic relationships with regional and international partners. The partnership will enable both teams to deliver IR and PR support that will tangibly improve communication between corporates and their investors, contributing to improving trust in the local capital market.

About Instinctif Partners

Instinctif Partners is a leading international business communications consultancy with expertise across diverse practice areas: capital markets, corporate, public policy, content & creative and insight & research.

It is a specialist in reputation, influence and engagement. It works with clients across multiple and complex audiences combining deep insights, expert storytelling and creative delivery to change behaviours, emotions and perceptions.

Instinctif Partners currently employs over 400 people in 13 offices across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The company is one of the fastest growing consultancies in its industry, and in the past year alone has won or been shortlisted for over 30 awards, recognising both client work and the growth of the business as a whole. Accolades include International Agency of the Year 2018 & 2017 at the PR Week Global Awards, Outstanding Large Consultancy of the Year 2018 at the CIPR Excellence Awards, Corporate Consultancy of the Year 2017 at the EMEA SABRE Awards, and City Agency of the Year at the PRCA City and Financial Awards 2016 & 2017.

About Advert One

Advert One, established in 2005, is specialized in and a market leader in financial communication services provided to the financial market in Saudi Arabia. It provides other services, including without limitation, investor relations and annual reports. Advert One employs a 10-person advisory team and is a division of Shawaf International Company employing around 160 personnel, specializing in providing a range of services such as media buying, book publishing and marketing. Shawaf Company has international subsidiaries in China, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. It is an affiliate of the parent company, Albawani Company Limited, which employs more than 7000 executives, engineers, administrator and skillful labors in the field of construction.

It is of significance to mention that Advert One is the market leader in its field of business and specialty, as it acquires the biggest share of financial communications projects in KSA. With its distinct working professional team, Advert One adheres to the highest standards of excellence and professionalism to remain the partner of choice in financial communications services. We recognize our vital role in helping our clients convert financial initiatives into sustained growth. Our clients always come first. We constantly seek better ways to best serve them.

Contact:

George Allen

Associate Partner

george.allen@instinctif.com

+971-55-104-3586

For more information, please contact:

Mohammed Hittini

m.hittini@advert1.com

Mobile: +966-590676363

SOURCE Instinctif Partners