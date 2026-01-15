Institut auf dem Rosenberg Is The First School to Present During World Economic Forum 2026

Putting Youth Voices at the Heart of Global Conversation to Create Solutions to Shape Future Policy, Industry & Society

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institut auf dem Rosenberg, recently named "Best School in the World" by Premium Europe, will make history in January 2026, as the first school ever to host during the World Economic Forum. Renowned as the home of the Artisans of Education, Rosenberg has long redefined what schooling can be, operating independently from national systems and designing an education model rooted in future needs rather than past frameworks. From 19-24 January, 2026, the space on Schatzalp will bring together students with global decision-makers, technologists, scientists, designers, and cultural leaders for five days of roundtables, workshops, and salons on the most urgent issues of our time. The initiative, known as Rosenberg House, will be a first for Davos where the pioneering school and international students will open the venue for global dialogue – all designed, led, and hosted by teenagers.

A Blueprint for the Future of Global Education

"This isn't a simulation, it's a real-world initiative with real-world consequences," said Bernhard Gademann, President of Institut auf dem Rosenberg. "It goes far beyond classroom exercises or model summits. The world is gathering to make decisions that will affect the next generation – young people deserve a seat at the table. Today's students will shape solutions to challenges we cannot yet fully imagine. At Davos, we aim to demonstrate that education must not simply teach knowledge, it must create tomorrow."

The school will champion the voice of young innovators and spotlight student-led solutions shaping the future of sustainability, climate resilience, ethical technology and human-centred leadership. Rosenberg House has been developed with a select group of exclusive partners across science, design, technology, finance, media, and diplomacy, including including: MIT, ETH Zurich & Singapore, UC Berkeley, Vitra, Diplomatic Courier, Smithsonian Science Education Center, Sapienship Lab and the Tim Bergling Foundation (a Swedish non-profit focused on mental health), among others.

Davos 2026: What Rosenberg Will Showcase

Rosenberg will present outcomes from its flagship future-focused programmes, including:

Future Skills & the Humanix® Qualification (within the Rosenberg International Curriculum - RIC®)

Humanix® integrates Human, Data and Technological Literacies through project-based, experiential learning-building the skills to combine human imagination, data analysis and technological innovation to address real-world challenges. The world's first school-designed qualification embedding empathy, creativity, ethical reasoning and AI literacy at the core of modern learning, now referenced globally as a blueprint for education reform.

Human-Centred AI Governance

The Rosenberg AI Charter, developed collaboratively with students, equips young people to work with emerging technologies responsibly and ethically.

Youth-Led Sustainability Solutions

Breakthrough research and prototypes from The Rosenberg Future Park, including:

Climate Garden - Living laboratories exploring adaptive, regenerative approaches to food production in response to projected climate disruption.





Urban Refuge - Architectural prototypes for regenerative cities, responding to recent disruptions and the realities of climate-driven migration.





Space Habitat - Designing for extreme environments in space to unlock solutions for extreme environments on Earth, from passive cooling and resilient living to self-sustaining energy systems and closed-loop waste management.





Blue Nomad - A modular, ocean-based living concept for communities threatened by rising sea levels; featured at the London Design Biennale and Monaco Energy Boat Challenge.

Innovation in Action: Projects Shaping Tomorrow

Rosenberg's future-facing philosophy is already delivering real-world impact through projects such as:

Boston Dynamics SPOT Programme - One of the first school-led robotics programmes using advanced systems applied in space exploration and disaster relief





Rosenberg Meta - A safe, ethical metaverse designed for education through gamified learning; students own and monetise digital creations, funding philanthropic work they manage themselves

At the heart of the week is the Youth Manifesto for Action, a student-authored declaration developed with input from global experts. Topics range from digital equity and climate resilience to ethical leadership and long-term governance. The manifesto will be shared with international institutions as a call for bold, youth-informed action.

EduSmart SchoolHub®

This work will also be represented through EduSmart SchoolHub®, developed for and with Rosenberg to demonstrate the complete ecosystem of this transformative educational institution. Edusmart SchoolHub is the ultimate digitalization platform operating all aspects of a 21st century educational environment, enabling exceptional learning experiences. Through personalised and highly complex timetabling, Rosenberg students can take part in extraordinary experiences, such as programmes at the Rosenberg House in Davos, while remaining fully aligned with their academic pathways. Centralised coordination ensures that educators, boarding teams, and operational leadership are always informed, aligned, and working seamlessly around each student. By uniting boarding, teaching, and operations.

With its bespoke curriculum and Humanix Qualification, Rosenberg prepares young people not only for university but for leadership in a world transformed by climate change, AI and shifting societal needs. Rosenberg House is a standalone initiative and operates independently from the World Economic Forum without its endorsement.

About Institut auf dem Rosenberg:

Institut auf dem Rosenberg is an international boarding school, recently ranked as "the Best School in the World" by Premium Europe. The school's state-of-the-art learning environment is defined by its unique educational philosophy and a team of educators known as the Artisans of Education, who combine academic excellence with innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world learning. Rosenberg prepares students from early years to pre-university level to lead with purpose in a rapidly changing world.

Media Contact:

Issa PR

Viet N'Guyen

[email protected]

SOURCE Institut auf dem Rosenberg