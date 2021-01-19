Institut Bergonié among the first in France to implement full-scale digital pathology--improves care for cancer patients with solution from Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received an order from Institut Bergonié for its digital pathology solution. It will be one of the first digital pathology installations for full-scale primary diagnostics in France. The solution will enable pathologists to review and collaborate around cases in a manner previously not possible using a microscope. It reduces variation and increases efficiency, thereby improving care for cancer patients.

"We have been looking for an intuitive solution that will allow our pathologists to quickly adapt and utilize all the benefits that come with the technology. It was also important to find a vendor with solid experience of similar installations. Sectra ticked all the boxes," says Dr. Gaëtan MacGrogan, Chief Pathologist at Institut Bergonié.

The Institut Bergonié is a non-profit private hospital and offers dedicated inpatient and outpatient cancer treatment. It is part of UNICANCER, which is a national hospital network of 20 French Comprehensive Cancer Centres.

"Institut Bergonié is at the forefront of fighting cancer. It is now taking yet another important step as one of the first hospitals in France to adopt a digital pathology workflow. We are really looking forward to working together to help Institut Bergonié reach its vision for cancer care," says Fabien Lozach, Managing Director of Sectra France.

The solution will be integrated with the laboratory information system (LIS) at Institut Bergonié. Tight integration between Sectra's solution and the LIS will provide pathologists with a complete overview of patient history-in one application-and enable an efficient workflow based on, for example, sub-specialization and priority. The solution's vendor-neutral approach also provides freedom of choice in selecting a scanner vendor.

The five-year contract was signed in December 2020.

Sectra's digital pathology solution

Sectra's digital pathology solution includes digital tools that enable pathologists to make their diagnoses and carry out reporting with higher precision and less time spent per case. Using digital images of tissue samples rather than physical glass slides, pathologists can access and share current and historical images and information from anywhere and at any time. Digital access also facilitates second opinions, external reading resources and specialist consultations, in addition to enabling integrated diagnostics. It is a complete, vendor-neutral solution for primary diagnostics that includes storage solutions and an advanced review workstation.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging solution. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

