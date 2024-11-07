Institut Curie selects RayStation for proton planning

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that Institut Curie, spread over three radiotherapy centers, located in Paris, Orsay, and Saint-Cloud, France, has placed an order for the treatment planning system RayStation®*. Institut Curie is part of the French hospital network Unicancer, and the order was placed under the Unicancer 2019 Framework agreement.

RayStation will mainly support the Institut Curie Proton Therapy Center in Orsay, which is one of three proton centers in France, all of which are now equipped with RayStation.

The purchase will give Institut Curie access to advanced RayStation technology such as LET optimization, adaptive planning and AI autocontouring capabilities, for both proton and photon treatment planning.

Régis Ferrand, Head of Physics, Institut Curie, says: "Advanced key tools available in the RaySearch environment will help us bring our proton treatments to the highest quality."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are proud of our collaboration with Institut Curie, a well-reputed hospital with an impressive legacy. The agreement is a first step; I look forward to deepening our relationship and to a fruitful collaboration."

The total order value is about 1.7 MEUR excluding service agreement, of which the majority has been recognized as revenue in the third quarter of 2024.

