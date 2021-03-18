Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry Announces Dan Indech, DDS as 56th Certified Instructor

Clinicians worldwide have found consistent, reproducible, successful results in treating periodontitis and peri-implantitis with the LANAP and LAPIP protocols. The key to reproducibility is rooted in the standardized, hands-on training process led by IALD Certified Instructors and is unique in dentistry. The IALD is the only active laser training institute with live-patient, hands-on clinical instruction that is recognized by the American Dental Association's Continuing Education Recognition Program (ADA CERP) and the Academy of General Dentistry's Program Approval for Continuing Education (AGD PACE).

IALD Instructor Certification is validated by multiple sources and requires the candidate to pass several tests and milestones over time to demonstrate a high level of understanding, exceptional presentation delivery, and expert level clinical skills. The IALD's strict standardization and calibration processes ensures that no matter which instructor is teaching, each student graduates with the same knowledge and skills needed to achieve successful LANAP and LAPIP results.

"I applied for Instructor training as soon as I could after completing my initial 12 months of training," remarks Dan Indech, DDS. "As a periodontist who was hesitant to adopt laser therapy, I finally chose to add LANAP and LAPIP therapies in 2019. I was so impressed with the IALD's training program and thrilled with the regenerative results I saw in my patients I wanted to solidify my knowledge to the highest level possible."

"I've finally seen the light and can't wait to enlighten others," adds Dr. Indech.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED LASER DENTISTRY (IALD): The IALD is a non-profit educational and research center dedicated to providing evidence-based clinical training in advanced laser dentistry therapies. Formed in 1999, the IALD is ADA CERP and AGD PACE accredited, and is nationally recognized for its continuing education programs. The IALD's ultimate goal is for the percentage of patients seeking treatment for periodontitis to reach the percentage of patients seeking general dental care. www.theiald.com.

