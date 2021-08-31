Institute For Defense And Business Appoints New President

Tom Bradshaw, Jr., Chairman of the IDB Board of Directors, remarked "we are excited to welcome General Faulkner as IDB's new President and as a member of the IDB Board. His outstanding career in the Marine Corps focusing on logistics, training, and interagency planning and operations, and his recent leadership experience running a major non-profit, makes him the ideal choice to lead the IDB into the future. We are extremely grateful for Jim Hodge's contributions to the IDB and his exceptional leadership of the organization over the last seven years ensuring world-class quality and sound performance for this renowned educational institution."

"I consider myself very fortunate to have had the opportunity to be part of such an important and impactful organization while at the same time being surrounded by the most wonderful group of dedicated professionals one could imagine," noted General Hodge, outgoing IDB President. "I've loved every aspect of this job and look forward to IDB's future growth and success under Mark's leadership."

"I am excited to be joining the talented IDB Team," said General Faulkner, incoming IDB President. "The continuous development and education of our military and civilian industry leaders has never been more important in addressing the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. I have been fortunate to have experienced IDB as both a client and as a program facilitator and have seen first-hand the quality and depth of solutions that can be brought about through teamwork, intellectual engagement, and collaboration. This, in my opinion, is at the core of IDB's mission success and makes them unique across the professional education space."

General Faulkner is currently the President and CEO of the Marine Corps Association & Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization enhancing military education, professional growth, and recognition of Marines and their achievements. Prior to this role, General Faulkner retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2015 with 33 years of service. His last assignment was Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics where he led and oversaw the shaping of logistics planning and policies to sustain excellence in warfighting for the U.S. Marine Corps. General Faulkner also previously served as the Vice Director, J-4, Joint Staff at the Pentagon. He commanded both 2d and 3d Marine Logistics Groups and served as the Chief of Staff, 2d Marine Logistics Group (Forward) in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006 – 2008.

He is a distinguished graduate of the Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School and Air Command and Staff College, and graduated from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. General Faulkner earned masters' degrees in Business from Chaminade University and in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He was also a 2016-2017 Executive Fellow for the Institute for Defense and Business.

About the Institute for Defense and Business

The Institute for Defense and Business (IDB) delivers educational programs and research to teach, challenge, and inspire leaders who work with and within the defense enterprise to achieve next-level results for their organization. IDB features curriculum in Logistics, Supply Chain and Life Cycle Management, Complex Industrial Leadership, Strategic Studies, and Global Business and Defense Studies, Continuous Process Improvement, and Stabilization and Economic Reconstruction. www.IDB.org

