Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts Launches Ambassadors Program

New Program Enhances Public Awareness and Advocacy for Divorce Financial Planning

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA) is proud to announce the launch of its CDFA® Ambassadors Program, designed to further strengthen the impact of Certified Divorce Financial Analysts (CDFA®) in local communities nationwide.

The CDFA® Ambassadors serve as key representatives of the CDFA® certification, helping to raise awareness of the critical role that financial professionals play in the divorce process. By offering their expertise and guidance, they empower individuals to make informed decisions about their financial futures. Ambassadors are selected based on their leadership abilities, dedication to consumer advocacy, and alignment with the IDFA's mission to educate and assist the public.

"Our CDFA® Ambassadors are exceptional professionals who are dedicated to providing financial clarity during divorce proceedings," said Carol Lee Roberts, IDFA President. "They not only possess technical expertise in divorce financial planning, but they also demonstrate an unwavering commitment to our mission of consumer advocacy. Through this program, we aim to amplify their efforts in helping individuals navigate their financial futures with confidence."

The CDFA® Ambassadors Program also seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the importance of financial analysis in divorce. Ambassadors will serve as local voices of advocacy, connecting individuals with the resources and support needed to make well-informed decisions.

They will engage in community outreach, educational initiatives, and partnerships with organizations that share the IDFA's goal of supporting individuals through the divorce process.

To learn more about each ambassador, click the links below:

About the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) Certification

The Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) certification is awarded to professionals who specialize in providing financial planning and guidance to individuals going through divorce. CDFA® professionals are trained to analyze the long-term financial consequences of divorce settlements and help clients make informed decisions that align with their future financial goals.

The IDFA is the leading authority for divorce financial professionals, providing education, resources, and training to ensure the highest level of expertise in the field. The Institute is committed to consumer advocacy and equipping individuals with the knowledge and support they need to make sound financial decisions during divorce proceedings.

SOURCE Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts