Institute for Financial Integrity Unveils AI-Powered Compliance Assistant

Revolutionary Capability Launches to Transform the Way Compliance Professionals Learn and Work

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity is excited to announce the launch of AskFIN, a generative AI-powered compliance tool seamlessly integrated with DOLFIN, its proprietary learning platform.

AskFIN serves as a personal financial integrity assistant, delivering fast, clear, and reliable answers to questions related to various illicit finance threats and risks including money laundering, terrorism financing, sanctions evasion, export control evasion, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, corruption, bribery, and fraud, among others.

The Institute for Financial Integrity launches a generative AI-powered compliance tool built for today's professionals. Post this

"AskFIN is a market differentiator given the deep library of content and expertise curated on DOLFIN and this new ability to efficiently access that trusted content for guidance and insights," remarked Juan Zarate, K2 Integrity's Global Co-Managing Partner and Former Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Adviser for Combating Terrorism. "This new technology can serve as a cognitive partner for a compliance professional or anyone interested in the world of AML/CFT, sanctions, anti-fraud, or financial crime."

Empowering Today's Compliance Professionals

Designed to support today's professionals, AskFIN enhances productivity by delivering accurate information on the latest regulatory developments and compliance requirements. By providing access to critical information and insights necessary for navigating the complex landscape of illicit finance, AskFIN ensures users are informed and equipped to protect the global financial system from exploitation by illicit actors.

"It has great upside potential to create efficiencies within compliance teams by raising their confidence as well as empowering them to make better decisions" said Michael Matossian, EVP, Group Chief Compliance Officer, Arab Bank.

Key features include:

Multilingual Support: Users can ask questions in any language and receive localized answers, making it an ideal resource for international teams.





Users can ask questions in any language and receive localized answers, making it an ideal resource for international teams. Integration with Organizational Policies: Organizations can integrate their policy documents, secured by advanced access controls, enabling responses tailored to unique corporate processes and procedures.





Organizations can integrate their policy documents, secured by advanced access controls, enabling responses tailored to unique corporate processes and procedures. Sophisticated Domain-Specific Knowledge: AskFIN draws from DOLFIN, the most credible library of financial integrity resources available, and utilizes deep domain-specific knowledge to understand complex concepts whereas other capabilities find themselves quickly out-of-their-depth or return noncredible responses.

A Commitment to Excellence

"AskFIN stands alone from competitors in the space, running solely over the most trusted curated financial integrity content, while ensuring transparency, privacy, and security," said Shannon Barnes, Chief Product Officer at IFI. "We've also been very intentional about the user experience to help people on their journey to get up and running with gen-AI."

We invite you to explore how AskFIN can transform your organization's approach to compliance. For more information or to schedule a demo, reach out to [email protected].

About the Institute for Financial Integrity

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN®—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network—its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

Follow IFI on LinkedIn.

Contact

Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Financial Integrity