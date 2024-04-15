Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR), a Leading Fertility Center in the Midwest with Offices in IL, IN, and WI, Honors National Infertility Awareness Week with a Free IVF Cycle Lottery

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR), a member of the Pinnacle Fertility network, is proud to announce the launch of a special free IVF cycle Lottery in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), taking place from April 21st to April 27th, 2024. This initiative is designed to shine a light on infertility issues while offering hope and support to those struggling to build their families.

In alignment with the goals of NIAW, a movement founded by RESOLVE to combat myths and provide support to individuals facing fertility challenges, IHR is committed to making the dream of parenthood a reality for those who need assistance most.

Eligibility and How to Enter:

The free IVF cycle Lottery is open to residents of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin who meet the following criteria:

Are under 42 years old with an AMH level greater than 1.0.

Have no children.

Do not have insurance coverage for IVF.

Have a total yearly income of less than $80,000 .

. Participants must also like the Institute for Human Reproduction on Facebook and follow @IHRfertility on Instagram.

To enter, eligible participants should register by providing their information and a brief history of their infertility journey through the provided form on IHR's website, between Friday, April 12th, and Thursday, April 25th, 2024, by 11:59 pm CT.

A Chance to Start the Journey to Parenthood: The winner of the IVF Lottery will be announced on Friday, April 26th, 2024, during National Infertility Awareness Week. The lucky recipient will receive a free IVF cycle, offering a significant opportunity towards achieving their dream of family. The winner must be prepared to begin treatment within three months of the announcement.

A Beacon of Hope and Support: "Our NIAW free IVF cycle Lottery is a testament to our dedication and commitment to the infertile community which we serve daily. We are eager to help drive awareness about infertility challenges and offer our professional and financial support to those in need," said Dr. Ilan Tur Kaspa, Founder and co-Medical Director of IHR. "By participating, individuals are taking a significant step towards realizing their dream of parenthood. IHR physicians and staff are glad to be able to make people happy."

For more information on the free IVF cycle Lottery, including detailed eligibility criteria and the entry form, please visit IHRfertility.com/ivf-lottery.

About Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR).

Founded in 2004, Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) is an industry-leading fertility center. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, IHR has provided comprehensive patient-centered care for two decades. Led by two world-renowned fertility specialists and visionaries, Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa and Dr. David Cohen, the IHR team is comprised of 5 physicians, 3 APPs, in six Midwest locations. IHR is passionate about finding success for growing families and prioritizing the patient's well-being on their journey every step of the way.

About Pinnacle Fertility.

Pinnacle Fertility is a physician-led, patient-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

