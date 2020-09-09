Institute For Integrative Nutrition and Synduit Launch IINBiz, A Marketing Services Platform For Wellness Professionals

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's largest and most distinguished online institution focused on nutrition based health coach training, is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with SYNDUIT, the premier virtual marketing services platform, to create www.IIN-Biz.com. IINBiz, the only online marketing platform offered by a licensed educational institution, was designed to help Health Coaches and Wellness professionals build their brand and grow their businesses.

IINBiz was designed to provide wellness professionals with the virtual marketing department necessary for attracting clients, enhancing credibility, and growing a business in today's competitive virtual marketplace.

"We are thrilled to partner with SYNDUIT to create and launch IINBiz," said Lynda Cloud CEO, IIN. "IINBiz enables us to further support our graduates with a platform that empowers them to grow their businesses as effectively as they optimize the health of their clients."

www.IIN-Biz.com and SYNDUIT provide over 9,000 coaches high quality content and design for, email marketing, social media, text messaging, landing pages, zoom webinars, ebooks and more. The platform also includes tools for content scheduling, contact management and analytics. IIN draws on its rich content expertise to regularly launch new topics, such as COVID 19 information, in the IINBiz content library.

On demand customer support is included as well a mobile application.

"We created SYNDUIT to help Health and Wellness Entrepreneurs make marketing their businesses simple and streamlined," said JaredYellin, CEO, SYNDUIT. "We are so pleased to partner with the oldest and most reputable institution to help coaches spread the IIN ripple effect of health."

IINBiz is available now and a free demo can be found at www.iin-biz.com

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)

IIN is the world's largest and most reputable online institution focused on nutrition based health coach training, wellness tools and information - with over 100,000 students and graduates in 175 countries.

SOURCE Institute for Integrative Nutrition

Related Links

https://www.iin-business.com

