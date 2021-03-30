Institute for Integrative Nutrition Awarded "Best Overall" Health Coach Program by TheBalanceCareers & Recognized by NBHWC

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's most reputable institution focused on nutrition and health coaching, has earned recognition by leaders in the industry for outstanding Health Coach education.

The world-renowned licensed vocational school, which has offered their Health Coach Training Program for nearly 30 years, has topped TheBalanceCareers' list for the nation's #1 Best Health Coach Certification Programs for 2021.

In a third-party review, TheBalanceCareers compared Health Coach certifications in the U.S. and looked at influential factors such as curriculum, cost, package options, and specialties. TheBalanceCareers noted IIN's superior comprehensive program and other positives such as IIN's offering of a six-month intensive program, the worldwide supportive community, and providing college credits and other professional development opportunities.

The Institute for Integrative Nutrition - Coaching Intensive Practicum 2.0 is now an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). Graduates of this program are eligible to apply for the HWC Certifying Examination to become National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC). The esteemed NBC-HWC credential demonstrates training, education, and assessment standards, and represents the gold standard in Health Coach certification.

"IIN provides decades of experience in all facets of health coaching and learning management," says IIN's Chief Academic Officer Nora McCaffrey. "We're committed to providing advanced education and training to refine skills and create an impact on the world's health and happiness. Our graduates now have the opportunity to increase their credentials and grow their practice. This approval is a demonstration of our commitment to provide the world with the most skilled Health Coaches."

National Board-Certified Health Coaches are required to take continuing education to maintain their certification. IIN's status as an approved continuing education provider allows Health Coaching grads to pursue their continuing education with IIN's Advanced and Specialty Courses.

IIN's Advanced Courses provide advanced skills that one can use to continue growing a business while transforming the health and happiness of people around the world. The Specialty Courses are affordable, digestible courses on a variety of topics that dominate the health and wellness space.

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)

The Institute for Integrative Nutrition is the most reputable online health coaching and nutrition school with over 110,000 students and graduates in 175 countries.

SOURCE Institute for Integrative Nutrition

Related Links

https://www.integrativenutrition.com/

