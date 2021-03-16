INSTITUTE FOR INTEGRATIVE NUTRITION LAUNCHES "HEROES IN HEALTH CARE" INITIATIVE CUTTING TUITION COSTS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS & FRONTLINE WORKERS

The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) launches initiative cutting tuition costs for health care workers. Tweet this

"COVID-19 has turned our world upside down this year, and during this period many people have been called upon to support us in extraordinary ways," says IIN's Chief Executive Officer Lynda Cloud. "Today we want to honor our health care heroes who have worked tirelessly to help keep us healthy and safe. As a small token of our appreciation, we launched the Health Care Hero initiative as a way to help support our health care workers in taking care of their well-being and thank them for their exceptional service."

Additionally, IIN understands the need for guidance in health and wellness for everyone during the pandemic. To provide greater access to its health and wellness programming, IIN is expanding its offerings beyond current students and graduates, and opening select courses to the public.

The newest offering, Whole Person Health , is an affordable, self-paced course that is available to not only IIN students and graduates but to anyone interested in wellness. Featuring exclusive content from 13 pioneers, this course allows people to learn how to take care of their health using a mind-body-spirit approach.

Hosted by Integrative Nutrition, the Whole Person Health program features renowned experts in health and wellness, including:

"Taking care of our health is at the forefront of everyone's minds as we continue to navigate these trying times and we didn't want cost to be an issue," explained Jim Curtis, IIN's Head of Brand and Chief Revenue Officer.

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)

Institute for Integrative Nutrition is the largest and most reputable online health coaching and nutrition school, with over 110,000 students and graduates in 175 countries.

SOURCE Institute for Integrative Nutrition

