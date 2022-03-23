Institute for Integrative Nutrition Launches the Next Generation of Health Coach Training to Transform the Wellness Industry

Evolved for Thirty Years, The Health Coach Training Program™ Supports Wellness Seekers on Their Journey to Live a Life They Love

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's leading health coaching and nutrition school, continues to innovate and set the standard for health coaching education with the relaunch of their evolved and reimagined online Health Coach Training Program.

With new expert faculty, expanded curriculum content, and a brand-new, state-of-the-art learning platform and mobile app that is accessible to more students than ever before, IIN is reinforcing its commitment to training the next generation of wellness seekers, entrepreneurs, and Integrative Nutrition Health Coaches. The success of our graduates, the largest community of Health Coaches in the world (155,000 graduates in 175 countries), is paramount to our mission.

An Integrated Approach – Like No Other

IIN empowers individuals to tap into the innate wisdom of their bodies to nourish, heal, and thrive in all aspects of their lives. Students of IIN's Health Coach Training Program gain access to a wide range of perspectives and teachings from over 95 visiting faculty, leaders in functional medicine and nutrition, personal development, spirituality, coaching, and business – such as Deepak Chopra, MD, Daniel Amen, MD, Gabby Bernstein, Will Cole, DC, IFMCP to name a few.

The program is hosted online in the IIN Learning Center, built by leading educators and instructional design experts to provide an innovative and intuitive health coaching education that is accessible on any device, from anywhere in the world. The Health Coach Training Program is dual licensed by the New York State Education Department and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools. It is available in six- or twelve-month terms and is the only fully translated Health Coach curriculum in two languages: English and Spanish.

"The past years have emphasized the value of health and well-being. IIN is on a mission to create a ripple effect that transforms the world, starting by unleashing people's innate wisdom and potential to nourish, heal and thrive," said Lynda Cloud, IIN's CEO. "We're honored to play a crucial role in improving the health and happiness of others."

At The Forefront of the Coaching Industry

Honed for over thirty years, the IINtegrative Coaching Method™ is a life-changing foundation for personal and professional growth. Students learn best-practice coaching skills and cutting-edge techniques.

For more information about the evolved program, visit http://www.integrativenutrition.com.

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)

Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) is the world's largest and longest-standing health coaching and nutrition school providing a holistic health education. For the past 30 years, IIN has pioneered the field of health coaching. With 155,000 students and graduates spanning 175 countries, IIN is actively changing the wellness of the world. The IINtegrative Coaching MethodTM is IIN's unique approach to coaching and sets a life-changing foundation for personal and professional growth.

SOURCE Institute for Integrative Nutrition