Institute for Integrative Nutrition To Host Unique Virtual Wellness Experience & Raise Funds For WhyHunger (October 24, 2020, 12 PM - 5 PM ET)

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's largest and most reputable institution focused on nutrition and health coaching, will host IINVirtual's "Leaving Normal Behind: How to Thrive in Our New World" on October 24, 2020, from 12 PM to 5 PM ET. For every ticket sold, IIN will make a $10 donation to its non-profit partner WhyHunger, which is working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world.

Hosted by IIN's Head of Brand Jim Curtis the inaugural virtual symposium will feature an exclusive lineup of wellness experts:

Keynote speaker Deepak Chopra , MD , world-renowned integrative medicine pioneer and author;

Celebrity Health Coach and holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque;

Holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora , MD;

IIN graduate and wellness entrepreneur Agatha Achindu;

Plus, special musical guest Jen Chapin .

In addition to learning from leading experts in the field, there will be curated, interactive breakout sessions. During these attendees will have the opportunity to connect around a variety of relevant topics that will further help them thrive in the new "normal" as well as be able to ask questions in real time. Attendees may choose to participate in breakout sessions topics from building a thriving virtual business to exploring equity gaps in wellness.

"IIN has always understood the power of virtual learning and community. Our goal is to help people navigate what is now the new 'normal'" said Curtis. "We have assembled an acclaimed group of holistic wellness experts who will give attendees the tools they can use in their daily lives to not just cope, but grow, during this difficult time. Attendees will get opportunities to interact and network from the comfort of their home."

Tickets are 49.99 and are available through Oct. 23, 2020 at https://www.integrativenutrition.com/IINVirtual2020

Tickets include a free one-year subscription to the Breethe App (an $89.99 value) and the first 500 U.S. registrants will receive a FREE copy of Deepak Chopra's latest book, Total Meditation: Practices in Living the Awakened Life.

This event is supported by OpenExchange, the leading virtual conference and video streaming solution. OpenExchange's team of video specialists craft bespoke virtual experiences and handle granular logistics so executives can focus on business agendas. The company provides advanced tools and services to meet all video streaming needs. To learn more about OpenExchange, visit https://www.openexc.com.

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)

Institute for Integrative Nutrition is the largest and most reputable online health coaching and nutrition school. With over 100,000 students and graduates in 155 countries, IIN prepares its students to not only reach people in need, but help them meet their own goals and transform their lives to achieve long term health.

