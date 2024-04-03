Institute for Intellectual Property and Social Justice Expands Board, Goals

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Intellectual Property and Social Justice, a twenty-one year old organization founded by Howard University law professor, Lateef Mtima, has expanded its board to include twelve thought leaders in IP legal practice and policy. The expansion will facilitate IIPSJ's ability to focus nationally on its goal of promoting social justice through the most valuable property currently in existence: intellectual property.

"IIPSJ has been able to accomplish quite a bit from a modest beginning," said Mtima. "It has helped to foster a more socially responsible and inclusive conversation about the role of IP protection in our society. Through the capabilities and insights of this very distinguished board IIPSJ will be able to build significantly upon these accomplishments."

The expanded board will be chaired by Idris Mckelvey, Lead Patent Counsel at the Estée Lauder Companies Inc, and an alumnus of Howard University School of Law (2005). Its new members include:

Jeremiah Chan, Esq., Associate General Counsel – Meta Platforms

Joseph Drayton, Esq., Partner – Proskauer Rose LLP

Izu Emeagwalli, Esq., Executive Director and Assistant General Counsel – J.P. Morgan

Oliver St. Clair Franklin CBE, Honorary British Consul for Greater Philadelphia

Jonathan Goins, Esq., Principal – Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Philip Hampton, Esq., Partner – Polsinelli P.C.

Suzanne Harrison, Principal – Percipience LLC

Tom Irving, Esq., Partner – The Marbury Law Group, PLLC

Esther Lim, Esq., Partner – Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Lita Rosario-Richardson, Esq., Shareholder, Chair Entertainment Law Group – Shulman Rogers, P.A.

Tony Sebro, Esq., General Counsel – Change.org

Karyn Temple, Esq., Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel – Motion Picture Association

"We are looking forward to our first expanded board meeting on April 4," said Mckelvey. "The recruitment process generated a lot of enthusiasm for using this tool, intellectual property, which is not often associated with social justice, to create a more just and prosperous society."

SOURCE Institute for Intellectual Property and Social Justice (IIPSJ)