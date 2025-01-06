Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Announces 2025-2026 Class of Rising Leaders

Program recognizes and cultivates leading talent in the alternative investments industry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) announced their 2025-2026 class of IPA Rising Leaders.

This prestigious program is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of leaders within the alternative investments industry by providing practical industry education, leadership development, and mentorship. As Rising Leaders, participants gain the skills, insights, and connections needed to excel in the evolving world of alternative investments.

"I am thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group of professionals as the next class of IPA Rising Leaders," said Anya Coverman, IPA President & CEO. "Their expertise and dedication reflect the bright future of the alternative investments industry, and I am eager to see them grow while fostering meaningful connections with our members."

The 2025-2026 IPA Rising Leaders are:

Ryan Bauer , Head of Enterprise RIA and Alternatives Consultants, DWS

, Head of Enterprise RIA and Alternatives Consultants, DWS Margo Black , Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships & Product Management, Forum Investment Group

, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships & Product Management, Forum Investment Group Abby Bowden , Vice President, Product Specialist, Stockbridge Capital Group

, Vice President, Product Specialist, Stockbridge Capital Group Seth Cadan , Principal, Ares Management

, Principal, Elizabeth Carrane , Associate, Global Wealth, Core Spaces

, Associate, Global Wealth, Core Spaces Jessica Correnti , Senior Vice President, National Accounts, Capital Square

, Senior Vice President, National Accounts, Capital Square Jason Cross , Managing Director, Capital Markets & Head of Investor Relations, Redbrick LMD

, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Head of Investor Relations, Redbrick LMD Dana Dauletbayeva , Senior Director, Hines

, Senior Director, Hines Joseph Flannery , Director, Apollo

, Director, Apollo Sydney Friedman , Principal, Investor Services, Blackstone

, Principal, Investor Services, Blackstone Michael Gordon , Executive Director, J.P. Morgan

, Executive Director, J.P. Morgan Micah Jordan , Senior Director, National Accounts, NexPoint

, Senior Director, National Accounts, NexPoint Andrew Korz , Executive Director, Investment Research, FS Investments

, Executive Director, Investment Research, FS Investments Tony Linderson , Senior Associate, Fund Operations-Partner Solutions Group, CIM Group

, Senior Associate, Fund Operations-Partner Solutions Group, CIM Group Patrick T. Quinn , General Counsel, CION Investments

, General Counsel, CION Investments Christopher Rodzen , Senior Vice President, National Account Manager, LaSalle Investment Management

, Senior Vice President, National Account Manager, LaSalle Investment Management Scott Street , Senior Vice President, Operations and Due Diligence, Griffin Capital Company, LLC

, Senior Vice President, Operations and Due Diligence, Griffin Capital Company, LLC Paul Tarantino , Vice President, HPS Investment Partners

, Vice President, HPS Investment Partners Nick Tiemeyer , Vice President of Wealth Alternatives Product, Nuveen

, Vice President of Wealth Alternatives Product, Nuveen Alexandra Marie Winrow , Vice President, Product Specialist, Clarion Partners

, Vice President, Product Specialist, Clarion Partners Colin Andrews , Senior Due Diligence Analyst, Alternative Investments, Independent Financial Group

, Senior Due Diligence Analyst, Alternative Investments, Independent Financial Group Eduardo Corona , Due Diligence Manager, WealthForge Securities, LLC

, Due Diligence Manager, WealthForge Securities, LLC Matthew Doyle , AVP, Alternative Investments Diligence, LPL Financial

, AVP, Alternative Investments Diligence, LPL Financial Nick Erneston , Due Diligence Analyst, Strategic Financial Alliance

, Due Diligence Analyst, Strategic Financial Alliance Michael Hennessy , Senior Product Manager, Ameriprise Financial

, Senior Product Manager, Ameriprise Financial Jonathon Ranello , Senior Alternative Investment Sales Specialist, Avantax - A Cetera Company

, Senior Alternative Investment Sales Specialist, Avantax - A Cetera Company Jingyi Sui , Senior Investment Manager Research Analyst, Edward Jones

, Senior Investment Manager Research Analyst, Sabrina Atkins , Securities Associate, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

, Securities Associate, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP Michael Dvoracek , Associate, Baker & McKenzie LLP

, Associate, Baker & McKenzie LLP Jared Hagen , Vice President, XA Investments

, Vice President, David Holden , Director of Cash Management and Tax, Vistra USA

, Director of Cash Management and Tax, Vistra Jack Kearney , Director, Research, Snyder Kearney , LLC

, Director, Research, , LLC Michael Lobie , Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP Adam Marshall , Senior Associate, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

, Senior Associate, & Scarborough LLP Katherine Morrow , Associate, Alston & Bird LLP

, Associate, Alston & Bird LLP Zach Nolan , Senior Vice President, Robert A. Stanger & Company, Inc.

, Senior Vice President, & Company, Inc. Julie Olsen , Manager, FactRight, LLC

, Manager, FactRight, LLC Lauren Passarelli , Senior Vice President, Enterprise Business Development, CAIS

, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Business Development, CAIS Giovanni Trovarelli , Business Development, SS&C Technologies

For more information about the IPA Rising Leaders Program, visit https://www.ipa.com/resources/risingleaders.

About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives—including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.

More information on IPA can be found at www.ipa.com, or follow IPA on LinkedIn.

