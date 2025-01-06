Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Announces 2025-2026 Class of Rising Leaders
Jan 06, 2025, 11:31 ET
Program recognizes and cultivates leading talent in the alternative investments industry
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) announced their 2025-2026 class of IPA Rising Leaders.
This prestigious program is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of leaders within the alternative investments industry by providing practical industry education, leadership development, and mentorship. As Rising Leaders, participants gain the skills, insights, and connections needed to excel in the evolving world of alternative investments.
"I am thrilled to welcome such an accomplished group of professionals as the next class of IPA Rising Leaders," said Anya Coverman, IPA President & CEO. "Their expertise and dedication reflect the bright future of the alternative investments industry, and I am eager to see them grow while fostering meaningful connections with our members."
The 2025-2026 IPA Rising Leaders are:
- Ryan Bauer, Head of Enterprise RIA and Alternatives Consultants, DWS
- Margo Black, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships & Product Management, Forum Investment Group
- Abby Bowden, Vice President, Product Specialist, Stockbridge Capital Group
- Seth Cadan, Principal, Ares Management
- Elizabeth Carrane, Associate, Global Wealth, Core Spaces
- Jessica Correnti, Senior Vice President, National Accounts, Capital Square
- Jason Cross, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Head of Investor Relations, Redbrick LMD
- Dana Dauletbayeva, Senior Director, Hines
- Joseph Flannery, Director, Apollo
- Sydney Friedman, Principal, Investor Services, Blackstone
- Michael Gordon, Executive Director, J.P. Morgan
- Micah Jordan, Senior Director, National Accounts, NexPoint
- Andrew Korz, Executive Director, Investment Research, FS Investments
- Tony Linderson, Senior Associate, Fund Operations-Partner Solutions Group, CIM Group
- Patrick T. Quinn, General Counsel, CION Investments
- Christopher Rodzen, Senior Vice President, National Account Manager, LaSalle Investment Management
- Scott Street, Senior Vice President, Operations and Due Diligence, Griffin Capital Company, LLC
- Paul Tarantino, Vice President, HPS Investment Partners
- Nick Tiemeyer, Vice President of Wealth Alternatives Product, Nuveen
- Alexandra Marie Winrow, Vice President, Product Specialist, Clarion Partners
- Colin Andrews, Senior Due Diligence Analyst, Alternative Investments, Independent Financial Group
- Eduardo Corona, Due Diligence Manager, WealthForge Securities, LLC
- Matthew Doyle, AVP, Alternative Investments Diligence, LPL Financial
- Nick Erneston, Due Diligence Analyst, Strategic Financial Alliance
- Michael Hennessy, Senior Product Manager, Ameriprise Financial
- Jonathon Ranello, Senior Alternative Investment Sales Specialist, Avantax - A Cetera Company
- Jingyi Sui, Senior Investment Manager Research Analyst, Edward Jones
- Sabrina Atkins, Securities Associate, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
- Michael Dvoracek, Associate, Baker & McKenzie LLP
- Jared Hagen, Vice President, XA Investments
- David Holden, Director of Cash Management and Tax, Vistra USA
- Jack Kearney, Director, Research, Snyder Kearney, LLC
- Michael Lobie, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Adam Marshall, Senior Associate, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Katherine Morrow, Associate, Alston & Bird LLP
- Zach Nolan, Senior Vice President, Robert A. Stanger & Company, Inc.
- Julie Olsen, Manager, FactRight, LLC
- Lauren Passarelli, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Business Development, CAIS
- Giovanni Trovarelli, Business Development, SS&C Technologies
For more information about the IPA Rising Leaders Program, visit https://www.ipa.com/resources/risingleaders.
About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives—including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.
More information on IPA can be found at www.ipa.com, or follow IPA on LinkedIn.
