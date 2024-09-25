Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Announces 2025 Board of Directors
Sep 25, 2024, 16:16 ET
Jason Goode, Alston & Bird, Elected Incoming Chair
WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anya Coverman, President & CEO of the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA), today announced the organization's Board of Directors for 2025. Newly elected board members will serve a three-year term, beginning on January 1, 2025.
In addition to naming 10 new directors, the Board of Directors also elected Jason Goode, as chair-elect in 2025. Goode currently serves as a Partner at Alston & Bird.
"As we look forward to the year ahead, I am excited to collaborate with this outstanding Board of Directors to advance policies that drive innovation and growth in the alternative investment industry, while promoting expanded opportunities for investors," said Coverman. "Our newly elected directors represent some of the leading firms throughout this growing and vibrant financial sector, and we look forward to having their perspectives on the IPA's Board of Directors."
Bill Duffy, Vice President of Alternative Investments at Fidelity Investments, will lead the Board as chair in 2025.
Newly elected members of the 2025 IPA Board of Directors are:
- Robert Bergdolt, DLA Piper
- John Carter, Edward Jones
- Alice Connaughton, Morrison & Foerster
- Emily Conte, Cohen & Steers
- Mark Earley, Hines Private Wealth Solutions
- Liz Jones, Ares Wealth Management Solutions
- Chad LaFauci, Commonwealth Financial Network
- George Stephan, Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments
- Mark Sutterlin, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- Leon Volchyok, Blackstone
They will join continuing members of the IPA Board of Directors in 2025, which include:
- Brendan Cuddihy, CAIS
- Daniel Cullen, Baker & McKenzie LLP
- Michael Ezzell, Inland Securities Corporation
- Angie Fisher, Core Spaces Chicago
- Jay Frank, Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management
- James Hannigan, Apollo Global Management
- Michael Keough, iCapital
- Dennis Martin, PGIM Real Estate
- John McCarthy, Starwood Real Estate
- Patrick McGowan, Sanctuary Wealth
- Paul Mumma, Ameriprise Financial
- Scott Napier, JP Morgan Global Alternatives
- Alison Nest, Morgan Stanley
- Brian Ruben, Deloitte & Touche LLP
- Peter Schaffer, Avantax Wealth Management
- Justin Schwartz, DTCC
- Michael Sealy, Sealy & Company
- Chris Shaw, SS&C Technologies
- Dallas Whitaker, Carter Exchange
- Patrick Willis, Blue Owl
- Kate Winters, LPL Financial
For more information about the IPA, please visit www.ipa.com.
About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives—including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.
More information on IPA can be found at www.ipa.com, or follow IPA on LinkedIn.
Contact
Erik James Rancatore
[email protected]
202.978.2467
SOURCE Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
