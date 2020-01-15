Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Elects iCapital Network Co-Founder and Managing Partner to Strategic New Board Seat

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) elected Dan Vene, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at iCapital Network, to a strategic new board seat created to represent the growing technological and distribution capabilities of the Portfolio Diversifying Investments (PDI) industry.

"As the PDI marketplace continues to rapidly change with more investors looking to meaningfully diversify their portfolios, having someone with Dan's experience, leadership and forward-thinking is critical to the continued success of our industry," Tony Chereso, President and CEO of the IPA, said. "Dan brings a fresh perspective to the IPA Board of Directors with his deep understanding of how to leverage fintech to create a friction free environment supporting PDI distribution channels. I look forward to working with him and all of our board members on important issues impacting our industry throughout 2020 and beyond."

Vene brings a depth of expertise to the IPA Board of Directors with over 20 years of experience in the PDI industry. He leads enterprise-level platform integration with banks, asset managers, wirehouses and other large-scale organizations in his current role as Co-Founder and Managing Partner at iCapital Network. Prior to founding iCapital Network, Vene held various different roles managing capital raising, leading fund strategy and pioneering a leading financial database and aggregator of corporate events.

"The IPA is doing incredible work to educate financial advisors and broaden the adoption of alternative investments across the private wealth community," Vene said. "Given this very close alignment with the mission of iCapital, I am delighted to join the IPA Board of Directors and collaborate with an outstanding group of industry leaders to focus on education and technology innovation to make streamlined access to alternatives a reality for advisors and their clients."

Vene joins the IPA Board of Directors, consisting of senior level executives from across the PDI industry, for a three-year term.

About Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) provides national leadership for the Portfolio Diversifying Investments (PDI) industry. We bring together the investment managers, broker-dealers, investment advisers and industry service professionals – new and established – who are dedicated to driving transparency and innovation in the marketplace. Through advocacy and industry-leading education, the IPA is committed to ensuring all investors have access to real assets and the opportunity to effectively balance their investment portfolios.

Media Contact:

Brendan Geraghty

202-548-7185

232525@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives