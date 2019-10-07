Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Elects New Board Members for 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) elected eleven new directors at its recent board meeting during the IPAVision 2019 conference in Toronto. The IPA Board of Directors consists of senior executive leadership from all corners of the portfolio diversifying investments (PDI) industry, each elected to a three-year term. Additionally, the Board of Directors added two newly created board positions to better represent the industry's wirehouse and custodian partners, a strategic move that reflects growing diversity of industry leadership.

"The IPA Board of Directors represents the incredible depth of expertise within the PDI industry and is firm in its commitment to strengthening the marketplace for retail alternative investment products," said Anthony Chereso, President and Chief Executive Officer of the IPA. "The IPA community is fortunate to have a high impact, diverse board that is laser focused and engaged on the future of alternatives, particularly for retail investors. Together, they offer their time, talent and resources to help advance industry initiatives while continuing to ensure that the IPA is a strong and effective advocate for the industry and American investors. I would like to welcome our new board directors, and I look forward to working with them to continue the important work of the IPA."

The IPA welcomes the following executives as newly elected board members, beginning January 1, 2020:

John Carter , Founder & Chairman, Carter Multifamily

, Founder & Chairman, Mark Earley , Chief Executive Officer, Hines Securities. Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer, Hines Securities. Inc. Karen Garnett , Partner, Proskauer

, Partner, Proskauer Mark Goldberg , Chief Executive Officer, Griffin Capital Securities, LLC

, Chief Executive Officer, Griffin Capital Securities, LLC Kamal Jafarnia , General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Artivest

, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Artivest Chrissy Lee , Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Kalos Financial , Inc.

, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, , Inc. Mick Manning , President & Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group Frank McCarthy , Senior Vice President and General Manager, Third-Party Products Group, Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Third-Party Products Group, Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Chris Milner , Head of Commercial Real Estate Investment Management, Cantor Fitzgerald L.P.

, Head of Commercial Real Estate Investment Management, Cantor Fitzgerald L.P. Tim Rolfs , Vice President, Investment Product Management, LPL Financial

, Vice President, Investment Product Management, LPL Financial Anne-Marie Vandenberg , President, Chief Operating Officer and Director, RREEF Property Trust

They join the following senior executive leadership, who continue their industry-changing work:

Daniel Cullen , Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP

, Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP Steve DeAngelis , Senior Managing Director and Head of Distribution, FS Investments

, Senior Managing Director and Head of Distribution, FS Investments Matt Fries , Product Strategy Leader, Cetera Financial Group

, Product Strategy Leader, Cetera Financial Group Thayer Gallison , Vice President, AI Due Diligence Officer, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

, Vice President, AI Due Diligence Officer, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Kevin Gannon , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Stanger & Co., Inc.

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, & Co., Inc. Keith Jones , Managing Director, Co-Head of Global Alternatives, Nuveen

, Managing Director, Co-Head of Global Alternatives, Nuveen Todd Lockwood , SVP, Operations and Shareholder Relations, CIM Group

, SVP, Operations and Shareholder Relations, CIM Group Trisha Miller , Managing Director, Robert A. Stanger & Co., Inc. (2019 Chair-Elect)

, Managing Director, & Co., Inc. (2019 Chair-Elect) Rick Murphy , Executive Vice President, Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services Inc.

, Executive Vice President, & Company Financial Services Inc. Ella Neyland , President, Steadfast REITs (2019 Chair)

, President, Steadfast REITs (2019 Chair) Michael Pagano , EVP, Compliance, Legal and Risk Assessment, 1st Global Capital Corp.

, EVP, Compliance, Legal and Risk Assessment, 1st Global Capital Corp. Michael Reisner , Co-Chief Executive Officer, CION Investments

, Co-Chief Executive Officer, CION Investments Leonard Silverstein , Co-Founder, Vice Chairman of the Board & President, Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman of the Board & President, Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Jeff Taylor , Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Black Creek Group

, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Black Creek Group Rosemarie Thurston , Partner, Alston & Bird LLP

, Partner, Alston & Bird LLP Todd Van Pelt , VP, Investment and Insurance, Cambridge Investment Research

, VP, Investment and Insurance, Cambridge Investment Research Leon Volchyok , Managing Director, Blackstone

, Managing Director, Blackstone Dan Wagner , Senior Vice President Government Relations, The Inland Real Estate Group

About Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives seeks to raise awareness of portfolio diversifying investment (PDI) products among stakeholders and market participants, including: investment advisers, public policymakers and the investing public. We support increased access to investment strategies with low correlation to the equity markets: lifecycle real estate investment trusts (Lifecycle REITs), net asset value REITs (NAV REITs), business development companies (BDCs), interval funds and direct participation programs (DPPs). Through advocacy and industry-leading education, the IPA is committed to ensuring all investors have access to real assets and the opportunity to effectively balance their investment portfolios.

