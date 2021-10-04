Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Elects New Board Members for 2022

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) elected 10 new directors at its recent IPAVision conference in Chicago. The IPA Board of Directors consists of senior executive leaders from all corners of the portfolio diversifying investments industry, each elected to a three-year term effective January 1, 2022.

In addition to naming 10 new directors, the Board of Directors also elected Matt Fries, Head of Due Diligence, Cetera Financial, as chair-elect for 2022. At Cetera Financial, he actively manages the team responsible for due diligence and product support functions for all broker/dealers. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Matt joined Cetera in August 2015. Previously, he worked as the Chief Operating/Investment Officer for Questar Capital, where he was responsible for overseeing all operational and investment functions within the company, as well as developing company strategies and management tactics.

"The individuals elected to the IPA Board of Directors are representative of the transformational growth and expansion seen across the alternative investment industry over the past decade," said Anthony Chereso, IPA's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The IPA Board consists of talented thought leaders representing our guiding principles as well as the diversity of our community, and as such will continue to ensure all industry stakeholders have a voice in our ongoing work to provide access to alternative investments."

New and existing directors will be led by Anne-Marie Vandenberg, president, chief operating officer and portfolio manager of DWS' RREEF Property Trust, who the Board elected as the incoming chair.

The IPA welcomes the following individuals as newly elected directors:

Asset Managers

Christina Adamson , Managing Director, Ares Management Corporation

, Managing Director, Ares Management Corporation Chase Bolding , Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager, Invesco Real Estate Income Trust, Inc

, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager, Invesco Real Estate Income Trust, Inc Thayer Gallison Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, Head of Product Strategy, Cottonwood Residential

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, Head of Product Strategy, Cottonwood Residential Brian Hurley , Managing Partner & General Counsel, Public Securities, Brookfield

, Managing Partner & General Counsel, Public Securities, Brookfield Sheila Rapple , Managing Director, Global Head of Investor Services, Blackstone

Distribution Partners

Jerry Pascucci , Managing Director, UBS

, Managing Director, UBS Nancy Fahmy , Managing Director, Bank of America

, Managing Director, Bank of America Paul Mumma , Vice President, Alternative Investments, Ameriprise Financial

, Vice President, Alternative Investments, Ameriprise Financial Shawn Groves , Head of Alternative Investments and Traded Products, LPL Financial

Industry Partners

Jason Goode , Partner, Alston & Bird LLP

They join the following senior industry leaders who continue their work on the IPA Board of Directors:

Anne-Marie Vandenberg , President, COO & Portfolio Manager, RREEF Property Trust, Inc.

, President, COO & Portfolio Manager, RREEF Property Trust, Inc. Leon Volchyok , Managing Director, Blackstone

, Managing Director, Blackstone Jeremy Beal , Managing Director, Head of Alternative Investments, Wealth Management, Morgan Stanley

, Managing Director, Head of Alternative Investments, Wealth Management, Morgan Stanley Chirag Bhavsar , President, Co-CEO, CNL Financial Group

, President, Co-CEO, CNL Financial Group John Carter , Founder and Chairman, Carter Multifamily

, Founder and Chairman, Alice Connaughton , Partner, Morrison & Foerster LLP

, Partner, Morrison & Foerster LLP Bill Duffy , Vice President, Alternative Investments, Fidelity Institutional

, Vice President, Alternative Investments, Fidelity Institutional Mark Earley , CEO, Hines Securities INC

, CEO, Hines Securities INC Matt Fries , Head of Due Diligence, Cetera Financial Group

, Head of Due Diligence, Cetera Financial Group Karen Garnett , Partner, Proskauer Rose LLP

, Partner, Proskauer Rose LLP James Goedtke , Senior Vice President, Due Diligence Analyst & Product Manager, American Portfolio Financial Services, INC

, Senior Vice President, Due Diligence Analyst & Product Manager, American Portfolio Financial Services, INC Mark Goldberg , CEO, Griffin Capital Securities, LLC

, CEO, Griffin Capital Securities, LLC Kamal Jafarnia , Co-Founder and General Counsel, Londsdale Investment Technology

, Co-Founder and General Counsel, Londsdale Investment Technology Keith Jones , Senior Managing Director, Head of Alternative Investments Products, Nuveen

, Senior Managing Director, Head of Alternative Investments Products, Nuveen Doug Krupa , Managing Director, Co-Head of Private Wealth Partners, KKR & CO. Inc

, Managing Director, Co-Head of Private Wealth Partners, KKR & CO. Inc Chrissy Lee , Co-President & COO, Kalos Financial

, Co-President & COO, Mick Manning , President and CEO, Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group

, President and CEO, Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group Chris Milner , Head of Commercial Real Estate, Cantor Fitzgerald

, Head of Commercial Real Estate, Cantor Fitzgerald Timothy Rolfs , Managing Director, Alternative Investment Product Management, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

, Managing Director, Alternative Investment Product Management, & Co., Inc. Thomas Sittema , Executive Chairman, Conversus, A Stepstone Company

, Executive Chairman, Conversus, A Stepstone Company Dan Vene , Co-Founder& Managing Partner, iCapital Network

About Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives seeks to raise awareness of portfolio diversifying investment (PDI) products among stakeholders and market participants, including: investment advisors, public policymakers and the investing public. It supports increased access to investment strategies with low correlation to the equity markets: lifecycle real estate investment trusts ("Lifecycle REITs"), net asset value REITs (NAV REITs), business development companies (BDCs), interval funds and direct participation programs (DPPs). Through advocacy and industry-leading education, the IPA is committed to ensuring all investors have access to real assets and the opportunity to effectively balance their investment portfolios.

