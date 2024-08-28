Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Unveils New Brand

New identity will debut at IPAVision 2024

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) today announced the relaunch of its brand, representing a new chapter for the organization that has spearheaded the alternative investments industry for nearly four decades. This brand refresh underscores IPA's commitment to driving further growth and innovation. It also reaffirms the organization's dedication to providing robust networking opportunities, comprehensive programming, and strong advocacy, which are cornerstones of IPA's mission.

"IPA's new brand reflects our decades of leadership in connecting the dots across the industry, bringing together asset managers, distributors, and other industry stakeholders in alternative investments," noted IPA President and CEO Anya Coverman. "Looking forward, this refreshed brand not only positions us and the industry for future success but also reinforces our identity and commitment to innovation and broad investor access to alternatives."

"IPA's identity is now strong, contemporary, and consistent," added Coverman. "Whether you are attending one of our world-class events or engaging with our latest analyses of key policy developments, you will instantly recognize the credibility and value that the IPA brand represents."

Another significant milestone in our brand refresh is the launch of IPA's new website, unveiled today. This revamped digital platform highlights IPA's extensive offerings and is designed to enhance user engagement for both existing and new members.





IPA invites the industry to experience the formal brand unveiling at IPAVision 2024, which takes place in Orlando, Florida, from September 23 to 26. For more information, please visit www.ipa.com.

About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives—including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.

More information on IPA can be found at www.ipa.com, or follow IPA on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Erik Rancatore

[email protected]

202.978.2467

SOURCE Institute for Portfolio Alternatives