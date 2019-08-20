Institute for Public Procurement Selects Two DLT Solutions Leaders to Join NIGP Business Council

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a government solutions aggregator, has announced that two of its senior leaders have been selected to join the vendor advisory board of the National Institute for Government Procurement (NIGP) Business Council. DLT Chief Technology Officer, David Blankenhorn, and Senior Director of Enterprise Applications, David Roth were selected to join the exclusive council due to their extensive histories at DLT delivering value to the development of public sector procurement processes. Other members of the NIGP Business Council include representatives from Canon, Cintas, Gordian, GovPlanet, GraybaR, HD Supply, Office Depot, Periscope, Home Depot Pro, and Toro.

"We are very excited at the opportunity to join the NIGP Business Council," said David Blankenhorn. "As a leading government solutions aggregator, DLT knows how the public sector likes to procure its technologies. We look forward to using our expertise in this field to develop meaningful improvements to these procurement processes that will allow government to get the tools they need quickly and easily."

Established in 1944, NIGP's Business Council is an all-in-one, single tiered sponsorship for corporations that recognize the public good that can be achieved through alignment with the foremost authority in public procurement, its professional community and like minded organization. NIGP Business Council Members are key partners in the development of NIGP programs that meet the professional and business development needs of its members, sponsors, and public sector procurement professionals.

"DLT's position as a public sector solutions aggregator gives us the unique ability to understand the needs of not only government, but of the technology vendors and ecosystem partners as well," said David Roth. "We are proud to now be a part of the NIGP Business Council where we can help shape government procurement for the better."

DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in federal, state, local, education, and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT provides industry-leading technology companies access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services.

