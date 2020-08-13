Institute for Supply Management® Announces 2021 Board of Directors

Board members include top global supply chain management executives

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announced its 2021 Board of Directors. A new Board member was introduced, and Camille Batiste, CPSM, C.P.M., president, global supply chain and nutrition optimization at Archer Daniels Midland Company will serve as Board Chair. The Board consists of senior business leaders representing diverse industries, whose insights and careers align with ISM's mission to advance the profession.

"The new ISM Board provides a remarkable range of expertise and knowledge, representing significant industries and major global organizations," said ISM Chief Executive Officer, Thomas W. Derry. "With this new group of professional leaders, ISM remains committed to its mission of advancing the supply chain profession and supporting the success of supply chain management professionals around the world."

Miguel Gonzalez, vice president and chief procurement officer at DuPont joined the Board in April to fill a vacancy, his two-year term will be completed in 2022.

"ISM's deep roots and long-standing leadership within the supply chain field has played, and continues to play, an important part in shaping the profession," said Gonzalez. "I look forward to working with the Board to continue that footprint, especially during these unprecedented times."

Before joining DuPont, Gonzalez held a variety of procurement leadership roles at Nalco (Ecolab), Kraft Foods and General Electric Plastics.

Gonzalez holds a degree in business administration, a masters from Universidad Camilo Jose Cela and an MBA from ESERP Business School. He is a passionate leader that enjoys coaching and mentoring, speaking at events, and teaching at universities.

In addition, the following directors continue their tenure in guiding ISM and the profession.

Camille Batiste , CPSM, C.P.M., (Chair) is the president, global supply chain and nutrition optimization at Archer Daniels Midland Company.

is the president, global supply chain and nutrition optimization at Archer Daniels Midland Company. George Chang is the president and chief executive officer at AVIAGE SYSTEMS.

is the president and chief executive officer at AVIAGE SYSTEMS. Norbert Dean , CPSM, is the vice president, strategic sourcing and supply chain at Carnival Cruise Line.

is the vice president, strategic sourcing and supply chain at Carnival Cruise Line. Thomas W. Derry is chief executive officer at ISM.

is chief executive officer at ISM. Kimberly De Witt , CPSM, is the head of procurement and material control at CF Industries.

is the head of procurement and material control at CF Industries. Michelle Hawkins , is senior vice president, strategic procurement at Charter Communications.

is senior vice president, strategic procurement at Charter Communications. Howard Levy is the vice president, global sourcing and instruments at Zimmer Biomet.

is the vice president, global sourcing and instruments at Zimmer Biomet. Kristopher Pinnow , CPSM, is the vice president global strategic sourcing at Collins Aerospace, A United Technologies Company.

is the vice president global strategic sourcing at Collins Aerospace, A United Technologies Company. Hemant Porwal , CPSM, is the vice president, global supply chain and operations at WESCO Distribution, Inc.

is the vice president, global supply chain and operations at WESCO Distribution, Inc. Stacey Taylor is the senior vice president and chief procurement officer at MGM Resorts International.

is the senior vice president and chief procurement officer at MGM Resorts International. Jeffrey P. Wincel , D.Min, MBA, is the corporate vice president/chief procurement officer at AMD.

is the corporate vice president/chief procurement officer at AMD. Susanna Zhu , is the vice president, U.S. supply chain operations at The Hershey Company.

The ISM Board of Directors represents a dedicated group of supply management practitioners who are driving procurement's transformation forward. For more information on the ISM Board of Directors, please visit: ismworld.org.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. Its Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business® are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit ismworld.org.

