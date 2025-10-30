Institute for Supply Management® Announces 2025-2026 Board of Directors

Board member Stacey Taylor, vice president, procurement at Ocean Spray was elected as Board Chair, and Michelle Hawkins, PMP, senior vice president, strategic procurement for Charter Communications was elected as Vice Chair, for two-year terms. This year's appointments mark a historic milestone for ISM®, with Taylor and Hawkins becoming the first all-woman leadership team to serve as Chair and Vice Chair of the ISM Board of Directors.

"The expertise and vision of our Board ensure ISM continues to advance its mission, delivering innovative perspectives and guidance to the entire supply management community," said ISM Chief Executive Officer, Thomas W. Derry.

"I'm truly honored to serve as Chair of ISM's Board. This organization has shaped my professional journey and the supply management field for generations," said Taylor. "I'm deeply committed to carrying forward ISM's legacy—championing innovation, nurturing future leaders, and fostering the kind of collaboration that drives real impact across our global supply chains."

Taylor and Hawkins have been long-term members of the Board, since joining in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Taylor previously served as Vice Chair as well as the Board Nominating and Governance Committee chair, a member of the Executive Committee and served previously on the Finance Committee. Hawkins previously served as chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, a member of the Executive Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee.

"I look forward to serving ISM as Vice Chair of the Board. I am deeply committed to championing the accelerated growth and development of supply chain professionals," said Hawkins. "At a time when our profession is more critical than ever for navigating risk and volatility across all industries, ISM's mission and resources are indispensable. I look forward to working with the Board and the entire ISM community to ensure we continue to drive exceptional, measurable value for organizations globally.

The ISM Board includes accomplished leaders from across industries, reflecting the organization's commitment to diversity, innovation, and excellence in supply chain management. With the leadership transition, the following directors continue their tenure in guiding ISM and the profession.

Stacey Taylor (Chair) is vice president, procurement at Ocean Spray

Michelle Hawkins, PMP, (Vice Chair), is senior vice president, strategic procurement at Charter Communications.

Norbert Dean, CPSM, is chief supply chain officer at Carnival Cruise Line.

Thomas W. Derry is chief executive officer at ISM.

Miguel Gonzalez is chief procurement officer at American Express.

John Han, is founder of Intelage and strategic consultant at Tenzing Consulting.

Jeff Kimsey is vice president, investment intelligence at Nasdaq.

Joseph Matthews is vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion at GENTEX Corporation.

Kristopher Pinnow, CPSM, is vice president, global supply chain at Collins Aerospace.

Hemant Porwal, CPSM, CPSD, is executive vice president, supply chain and operations at WESCO International.

Judy Whipple, Ph.D., is Bowersox-Thull Endowed Professor in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at Michigan State University.

Sopan Shah , is senior vice president, global chief procurement officer at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Susanna Zhu is senior vice president, global sourcing and supply chain operations at Bath & Body Works.

