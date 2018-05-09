Institute for Supply Management® Announces R. Gene Richter Scholarship Recipients at ISM2018

Today, the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®), the leading not-for-profit, independent resource for the supply management profession, announced the winners of this year's R. Gene Richter Scholarships, awarded jointly with the R. Gene and Nancy D. Richter Foundation. Each student is receiving a $10,000 award ($5,000 for December graduates) to apply toward their senior-year tuition in 2018-2019. ISM made the announcement at its annual global conference, ISM2018, being held in Nashville from May 6-9. Winners include:

Grant Edwards , Howard University

, Taylor Harris , Arizona State University

, Justin Hyrb , Duquesne University

, Sarah Jonckheere , Michigan State University

, Abrah Meyer , Iowa State University

, Matt Rowley , University of Minnesota

"We are pleased to welcome these students to our supply management community, and to provide educational, mentoring and networking opportunities to fast-track their careers. Each of them has demonstrated the potential to add value to the supply management profession, and we will be excited to track their progress in the years ahead," said Tom Derry, CEO of ISM.

All of the Richter Scholars were invited to attend ISM2018, the leading global conference for the supply management profession, which is attracting 3,000 participants this year. They are also now enrolled in a special mentoring program, pairing them with both an executive and a previous scholarship winner. Their mentors escorted them to a Richter Awards Presentation Dinner on May 7, where they were the guests of honor.

Moreover, one year after graduation (May 2020) and following completion of real-world experience, they will have the chance to participate in an invitation only ExecIn: Executive Program for the executive leadership of the profession held concurrently with the ISM Annual Conference.

The R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program was established and named in memory of R. Gene Richter, who was a galvanizing force in the field of procurement. Richter was admired for elevating the profession to world-class stature. He led the supply organizations at The Black & Decker Corporation, Hewlett-Packard and International Business Machines (IBM). For more information on the R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program, visit www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org/Richter or www.richterfoundation.org.

