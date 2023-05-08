Institute for Supply Management® hosts former U.S. President at ISM World 2023 Annual Conference

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announced that its ISM World 2023 Annual Conference will feature an exclusive conversation between ISM's Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Derry, and George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear about President Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, global issues, as well as his leadership.

"I look forward to providing our attendees a unique perspective from one of our nation's leaders with a front-row seat on the era of globalization," said Derry. "It speaks to the global importance of the supply chain management profession that we're able to host this special guest."

ISM World 2023 in Grapevine, Texas, May 7 – 10 brings together supply chain and procurement practitioners, consultants, and suppliers for the preeminent annual event for the profession. Attendees range from supply chain students through senior global executives, who will benefit from President Bush's insights as the special guest at ISM's initial conference general session.

To learn more about the ISM World Annual Conference and to read highlights about the 2023 event, visit: www.ismworld.org.

