Institute for Supply Management® Launches Online Learning Catalog

"In the fast-paced world of supply management, it's critical to keep up with the changes in the profession and global economy," said ISM Chief Product Officer, Susan Marty. "In moving the profession forward, we've used modern adult learning techniques, design, technology and advanced and relevant content, to sharpen professionals' skills."

Developed with future talent needs in mind, ISM's self-paced online learning provides depth and breadth in comprehensive content paired with interactive learning. Users can move throughout each course, to optimize time and focus on skills to strengthen. The flexible structure ensures users engage with various activities, exercises, and gamification to reinforce key concepts and encourage knowledge retention.

According to Deloitte, an average professional only has time to devote one percent of their work week to professional development. Online learning provides professionals with limited time and competing priorities, control and flexibility over personal skill development.

"Procurement and supply chain play a key role within their companies, and the talent and skill-level of a team is a critical competitive advantage," said ISM Chief Executive Officer, Thomas W. Derry. "ISM's online learning provides strategic, high-quality education for modern global practitioners."

ISM's online learning includes courses such as: Addressing Global Negotiation Challenges, Risk Management – Advanced Strategies and Execution, The Future of Sourcing, Advanced Forecasting, and Category Management – Strategy Development. The catalog's content will continuously expand.

Individual courses and bundles are available to purchase, along with a corporate subscription to the catalog with easy-to-implement technology. Users can earn continuing education hours (CEH) toward recertification and have 60-day access to each course.

View this online learning video, and to learn more about the ISM online learning catalog, visit: www.ismelearning.org.

About ISM®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 47,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. For more information, please visit instituteforsupplymanagement.org.

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

jboyd@instituteforsupplymanagement.org

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management

Related Links

http://www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org

