Institute for Supply Management® Opens Call-for-Presentations for 2022 Annual Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) has opened a Call-For-Presentations (CFP) for its annual international conference, ISM World 2022, which occurs in Orlando, Florida, May 22 – 25, 2022. ISM World, the preeminent three-day, procurement and supply chain management conference will provide attendees a view of the possibilities the future could hold for their professional development and organizational success. It will bring together global industry practitioners and thought leaders to network, collaborate, and discuss future trends in the profession.

Supply management leaders and practitioners are invited to submit presentations that generate innovative ideas, share an inspiring story, real-life case study, or incorporate a new technology or methodology. With a more exclusive in-person event planned compared to prior years, ISM World 2022 is a great opportunity for engaging sessions that could include hands-on activities, exercises to engage the attendees, polls or other methods that promote lively participation.

Submissions should include a brief two-minute video. The CFP will remain open for submissions until Friday, August 27 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

"Practitioners have an opportunity to share and submit proposals that reflect their agile and innovative strategies and lessons learned since supply chain has been in the global spotlight," said ISM Chief Executive Officer Tom Derry. "Various perspectives are encouraged as today's practitioners are on the frontlines of delivering strategic value for their organizations."

Volunteer supply management practitioners and leaders will review completed submissions and evaluate based on the description as it aligns with the conference theme, the interest level of the audience, and presentation format.

Approved speakers receive complimentary ISM World 2022 Annual Conference registration and corresponding recertification credit.

For more information and to submit a presentation proposal, please visit: ISM World Call-For-Presentations.

About ISM®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. For more information, please visit ismworld.org.

