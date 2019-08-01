Institute for Supply Management® Opens Call-for-Presentations for Annual International Conference

ISM2020 to connect procurement professionals with revolutionary ideas

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) has opened a Call-For-Presentations (CFP) for its annual international conference, ISM2020, in Boston, Massachusetts on April 26 - 29, 2020. The influential four-day, procurement and supply chain management conference brings together industry practitioners and thought leaders from across the globe to network, collaborate, and discuss trends in the profession.

Supply management leaders and practitioners are invited to submit presentations that generate revolutionary ideas, share an inspiring story, real-life case study, or incorporate a new technology or methodology. The CFP will remain open for submissions until Friday, August 23 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

"Global supply management professionals make decisions that affect their companies' brands, competitive position, and bottom-line performance every day," said ISM CEO Tom Derry. "We encourage industry leaders to submit proposals that reflect the current transformative industry environment."

ISM's volunteer Conference Leadership Committee (CLC) reviews all CFP submissions in September and acceptance or rejection notices will be sent in October. The CLC consists of 20 practitioners and leaders in the field of supply management. The CLC will review and evaluate completed submissions based on their description, audience interest and presentation format.

Proposals should align with one of the following six tracks for the ISM2020 Annual Conference.

Making an Impact in the Next 100 Days : One hundred days is an invisible benchmark and line in the sand to measure progress and affect change. This track provides tools, insights and strategies essential for those in a new role or career stage.

Getting Real with Digital Transformation: The Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital transformation, is here. Procurement professionals are living the change it is fostering. This track focuses on the real stories, foundational education and key trends to leverage technology as a tool for future success.

Becoming a Value Chain Superhero: Procurement professionals are no longer just leaping cost increases with a single bound. Their superhero strengths are growing to align with the needs of the business to drive value and transform the nature of how procurement functions within the organization. This track focuses on best practices and case studies for direct spend categories that provide the roadmap for driving value beyond cost savings.

Dealing Directly with Indirect: With nearly 45% of source-able spend being indirect, organizations are trying to get their arms around what may be hiding in the dark corners of their business environment. This track focuses on best practices and case studies for indirect categories to provide the roadmap for managing indirect and driving value beyond cost savings, to impact both the top and bottom lines.

Tackling the Talent Challenge: For the first time in history, there are four generations in the workplace. Coincide the needs of a multi-generational workforce with the impact of digitization and a tight labor market, and leaders have the perfect formula for insomnia. This track explores topics from attracting and developing new talent, to retaining top talent in a highly competitive market.

Today's Win-Win Negotiator: With the shift from driving down costs toward developing a value chain, the rules of negotiation have changed. This track covers the basics of developing a negotiation strategy and sessions on how procurement can deliver beyond price. Attendees walkthrough, understand and practice being today's win-win negotiator.

Approved speakers receive complimentary ISM2020 Annual Conference registration, its provided meals and corresponding recertification credit.

For more information and to submit a presentation proposal, please visit: ISM2020 Call-For-Presentations (CFP).

About ISM®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 47,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. For more information, please visit instituteforsupplymanagement.org.

