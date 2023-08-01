Institute for Supply Management® Opens Call-for-Presentations for ISM World 2024 Annual Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) has opened a Call-For-Presentations (CFP) for its annual international conference, ISM World 2024, an immersive experience April 29May 1, 2024. The influential three-day, procurement and supply chain management conference will provide attendees educational and networking opportunities to further their professional development and organizational success. It will bring together global industry practitioners and thought leaders to network, collaborate, and discuss future trends in the profession.

Supply management leaders and practitioners are invited to submit presentations that generate innovative ideas, share an inspiring story, real-life case study, or incorporate a new technology or methodology. The CFP will remain open for submissions until Tuesday, September 12 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

"Practitioners can share and submit proposals that present new knowledge, innovative tools and tips to prepare attendees for the future," said ISM® Chief Executive Officer Tom Derry. "Various perspectives are encouraged as today's practitioners are on the frontlines of delivering strategic value for their organizations."

Volunteer supply management practitioners and leaders on ISM® Committees and Councils will review completed submissions and evaluate based on the provided details as it aligns with the conference theme, the interest level of the audience, and presentation format.

Approved and selected speakers receive complimentary ISM World 2024 Annual Conference registration and corresponding recertification credit.

For more information and to submit a presentation proposal, please visit: ISM World Call-For-Presentations.

About Institute for Supply Management®
Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model™. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital, are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org

