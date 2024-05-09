Institute for Supply Management® Partners with Kloopify to Offer Sustainability Solutions

Innovative sustainability solution to provide resources and benefits to ISM community

TEMPE, Ariz., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announces strategic alliance with Kloopify , a sustainability solution provider that provides procurement and supply chain managers the ability to measure, manage, and reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing price, quality, and delivery.

Kloopify 's AI-driven platform meticulously assesses the environmental impact of each transaction, seamlessly integrating data specific to materials and suppliers. This enables a thorough and traceable analysis for global supply chains at a product, SKU, and service level, aligning with Scope 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions tracking. Leveraging vetted private, public, and Kloopify curated third-party data alongside universally recognized accounting standards like the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Kloopify ensures the delivery of high-quality analyses and actionable insights.

ISM members receive a 30 percent discount on Kloopify's subscription services to improve their supply chain's sustainability performance and to operationalize sustainability. Built by and for procurement and supply chain practitioners, this tool provides visibility to sustainability impact data at the transaction level and tracks the overall progress of supplier sustainability. This alliance and exclusive offer for ISM's members will enable a more proactive and strategic approach to sustainable sourcing.

Kloopify and ISM will partner on quarterly webinars on sustainability-related topics and contribute to sustainability content and education for the community.

"This alliance provides the ISM community the opportunity for data-driven sustainability insights and strategic decision-making," said ISM Chief Product Officer, Susan Marty. "We're excited to share a powerful resource with organizations to help address their sustainability goals, and in turn, advance ISM's vision for a sustainable future."

Kloopify's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniela Osio, is an award-winning supply chain professional who identified a problem in the profession and developed a solution to address it from the lens of procurement and supply chain.

According to ISM's 2024 Sustainability Research report, 40 percent of organizations have sustainability tied to their company's performance goals. Thought leadership as well as execution of sustainability measures is led by supply chain teams. However, the report notes that only 33 percent are collecting and reporting Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG data by the end of 2024. This data gap is a notable pain point and need, particularly for organizations impacted by global sustainability regulations.

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with ISM. This collaboration is pivotal in advancing sustainable procurement practices on a global scale. ISM's commitment to education and providing a solid foundation aligns perfectly with our mission to make sustainable procurement scalable. We firmly believe that technology, when combined with the right processes, training, and systems, yields tangible results," said Osio.

To complement the Kloopify solution, ISM encourages organizations on a sustainability journey or those with specific goals to assess their talent and team leveraging ISM's Sustainability Assessments. In tandem with Kloopify, these insights, along with ISM's sustainability education, can empower procurement and supply chain teams with data-driven insights and resources.

"This partnership underscores the importance of integrating technology with comprehensive training and robust processes, laying the groundwork for impactful reductions in environmental footprint," said Osio. "Together, we are not only driving sustainability forward, leveraging and unlocking the potential for sustainable procurement to become a revenue-generating opportunity for businesses worldwide."

Notably, Osio is a former ISM 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Star and is a member of ISM's Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Ethics Committee. Kloopify was awarded the 2023 ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Award in the Procurement Solutions Provider Impact Category at the ISM Awards Gala on April 30, 2024.

To learn more about ISM's alliance with Kloopify, visit: ismworld.org/lp/kloopify .

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries manages about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model™. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing and Services, are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org .

About Kloopify:

Kloopify offers the fastest, highest quality way to understand the sustainability impact of your business procurement activity. Kloopify enables your team to take action and lower emissions while integrating sustainability into procurement. Leveraging AI to analyze impact data, Kloopify extends the analysis by integrating supplier-specific data, SKU level data, and mapping it back to transactions. Kloopify offers access to an affordable, auditable, and granular analysis for your global supply chain, no matter where you are on the data journey. For more information check us out at www.kloopify.com.

