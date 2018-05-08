Institute for Supply Management® Unveils New CPSM® Exam Content and Learning System

The CPSM certification from ISM is widely considered to be the global gold standard for supply management expertise and achievement. It demonstrates mastery of critical competencies in procurement and sourcing, negotiating, contracts and leadership. Updated every few years, based on input from thousands of practitioners, the program includes new content on global supply management, technology, and risk and business acumen, in addition to S&OP and category management. It closely aligns with the ISM Mastery Model®, which provides a roadmap for supply management success at all career stages.

"As an organization dedicated to advancing supply management professionals and their companies, we are committed to meeting practitioners' current needs. The latest CPSM updates reflect the rapid transformation of the profession, and open up new opportunities for supply management professionals to add value," said Tom Derry, Chief Executive Officer, ISM.

To meet the individual preferences of today's mobile supply management professionals, the "delivery" of this program has also changed. For the first time, ISM is aggregating all of its CPSM study material through one convenient, all-inclusive, digital application. Connecting from their computers, tablets or phones, candidates can build a customized study plan, and interactive tools will remind them of deadlines and keep them on pace. Comprehensive study guides and exam overviews, practice exams, games, and flashcards are all available for a highly customized learning approach.

For more information about the CPSM program, please go to https://bit.ly/2wQGD5e. Corporate leaders who would like to bring the program to their global teams should contact ISM Corporate Services at https://bit.ly/2rgWC8g.

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is a not-for-profit organization serving as an independent, unbiased resource for the supply management profession, worldwide. Its 50,000 members manage about $1 trillion in corporate supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 as the first supply management institute, ISM drives value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly regarded certification and training programs, events, corporate services and the ISM Mastery Model®.

