Institute for TCIM/CAM to organize World Health Congress 2023 in Prague

PRAGUE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15–17 September, Prague will become the world center of traditional, complementary, integrative and alternative medicine (TCIM/CAM). Prague will be the venue of the 3rd World Health Congress 2023 Prague www.whc2023prague.com.

The motto of this year's Congress edition is: Accomplishments and current trends in TCIM for the 21st century – Cultural heritage of the past for the future. The Congress is organized by the Institute for TCIM/CAM. Tomáš Pfeiffer, director of the Institute, stated: "The time has come to open communication channels and develop serious collaboration of all disciplines that can contribute to improving quality of life and reducing morbidity."

The world leading experts in TCIM and conventional medicine will share their healthcare experience. They will present a wide range of holistic healthcare where TCIM/CAM (traditional complementary, integrative and alternative medicine) disciplines are involved.

Speakers will include Isabelle Wachsmuth, MSc, MPH, Project Manager at the World Health Organization, Nora Laubstein, President of the Association for Natural Medicine in Europe, Prof. Dr. Madan Thangavelu, Genome Biologist at Cambridge University, Dr. Peter Kath, President of the European Ayurveda Association, Prof. Avni Sali from Australia, Director and Founder of the National Institute of Integrative Medicine (NIIM), Bhaswati Bhattacharya MPH, MD, Ph.D. from Cornell University in the USA, Prof. Valdis Pirags MD, Professor of Medicine at the University of Latvia, Vaidya Harish Kumar Verma BAMS, DNM, President of the Canadian College of Ayurveda & Yoga Inc. in Ontario, Suzanne Ruggles, Founder of Full Circle Fund Therapies, Dr John Hughes PhD, BSc (Hons), Lic. Ac., Head of Research at the Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine, Bc. Margit Balaštíková, Member of Parliament of the Czech Republic, and others www.whc2023prague.com/#members.

This unique project is open to the general public, one can register as a visitor for free. People working in healthcare can attend as in-person or online presenter.

Registrations and abstract submissions are open www.whc2023prague.com/registration.

The Congress also gives the opportunity to exhibit in virtual booths where people can offer useful information, materials and products aimed at a better quality of life. Thus, the World Health Congress 2023 Prague provides for a unique opportunity to establish cooperation of all TCIM and standard medicine disciplines, and present to domestic and international audience.

During the three-day program, participants will have the opportunity to attend many expert presentations led by eminent world-renowned personalities. "I am convinced that the 2023 Congress edition will not only help presenters and audience to get up-to-date information in the field of TCIM, but will also be beneficial for general awareness," adds Tomáš Pfeiffer, Director of the Institute for TCIM/CAM.

All are cordially invited.

Institute for TCIM/CAM

Soukenicka 21

110 00 Prague

Czech Republic



e-mail: [email protected]

T: +420 606 842 639

www.whc2023prague.com

www.itcim.org

SOURCE Institute for TCIM/CAM