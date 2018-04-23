Institute of Internal Audit names Raytheon's Larry Harrington to American Hall of Distinguished Audit Practitioners

Established in 1941, IIA is an international association with 200,000 members providing leadership and professional development for the internal audit profession. Being inducted into the Hall is the highest honor given by The IIA's North American Board for the contributions and accomplishments that the recipient has made to advance the profession, setting the standard for others to emulate.

"Larry's energy, passion and sense of urgency are contagious," said IIA CEO, Richard Chambers. "He is a standout leader in our global organization and has been a tireless mentor to auditors at all career stages."

Among the achievements Harrington was recognized for include:

Being the first IIA Board Chair to establish diversity and inclusion goals

Developing programs to identify and coach future leaders within the profession

Personally funding an in-depth study on women in internal auditing

Focusing on increasing the number of women, people of color and millennials leading the profession

Leading an initiative on the impact of artificial intelligence and robotics on business and the profession

"Larry's skill as leader and auditor has been critical to our business success," said Raytheon Chairman and CEO Tom Kennedy. "He has also mentored and coached employees at every career stage, building an impressive network that is driving diversity and inclusion in our company and across the auditing profession. For all these reasons, we celebrate his achievement."

Harrington is the past president of the IIA North American Board of Directors and past chairman of the Global Board of Directors.

Harrington is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor who has spent most of his career in finance and internal audit. He was previously vice president of Human Resources and vice president of Health Operations at Aetna Inc., and was chief audit executive for several global Fortune 500 companies, including Staples, Aetna Inc. and LTV.

About IIA

Established in 1941, The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association with global headquarters in Lake Mary, Florida, USA, and more than 185,000 members worldwide. The IIA is the internal audit profession's global voice, recognized authority, acknowledged leader, chief advocate, and principal educator. Generally, members work in internal auditing, risk management, governance, internal control, information technology audit, education, and security.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

