Institute of Medicine of Chicago hosts 2024 Annual Leadership Awards & Annual Convening - Closing the Gap - Advancing Health Equity

Opening Guest Speaker, Dr. Erik Mikaitis, MD, Interim CEO of Cook County Health; Keynote Speaker Chief David T. Jones, State of Illinois Chief Behavioral Health Officer; and four award recipients will be honored at the event.

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is hosting its 2024 Annual Leadership Awards and Annual Convening on June 20, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT at Maggiano's-Chicago. This is the Institute's major fundraiser for the year supporting its mission of "advancing health equity by reducing healthcare disparities." The Institute is closing the gap in several key areas and promoting social change. All are welcome. More details and to register.

Opening Guest Speaker- Dr. Erik Mikaitis, MD, MBA, FACP, CPE- He was appointed as the Interim Chief Executive Officer for Cook County Health in November 2023 by the Cook County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Mikaitis provides executive leadership to advance the health system's strategic imperatives and ensure the provision of high-quality care and services in collaboration with CCH's medical and business leaders.

Keynote Speaker- David T. Jones was named, by Gov. Pritzker, the Associate Secretary at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), where he serves as the statewide Chief Behavioral Health Officer (CBHO). Chief Jones joined IDHS as the Director of the Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery (SUPR) in October 2020.

IOMC is pleased to honor the 2024 Leadership Award Recipients, they are:

IOMC Outstanding Leadership & Compassion Award in Healthcare

Richard Lieber, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

IOMC Global Humanitarian Award

Damiano Rondelli, MD, Michael Reese Professor of Hematology, University of Illinois at Chicago

IOMC Innovation in Healthcare Delivery - Individual

Arvind K. Goyal, MD, MPH, MBA, FAAFP, FACPM

Medical Director, State of Illinois Medicaid, Dept. of Healthcare & Family Services, Clinical Associate Professor, Chicago Medical School

IOMC Innovation in Healthcare Delivery – Organization

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

The new class of Fellows will be announced and recognized at the event.

We wish to thank our sponsors for their support: Golden Square, Midwest Business Group on Health, and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP. Our tables sponsors are Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, University of Chicago Medicine, Cook County Health, and The Portes Foundation.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

For more information contact:

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Deborah Hodges

312.709.2685

[email protected]

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago