Institute of Medicine of Chicago hosts 9th State of Health of Chicago - Driving a Path to Reducing Healthcare Disparities

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is hosting its 9th State of Health of Chicago on December 14, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT at the Grand Lux Café, Chicago. All are welcome at the bi-annual event. More details and to register>. Dr. Bechara Choucair, MD, SVP and Chief Health Officer of Kaiser Permanente- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan & Hospital, is the Keynote Speaker. In addition, a diverse panel of nine outstanding speakers will discuss key issues facing the healthcare and public health community. Dr. Allison Arwady, MD, MPH, Immediate past Commissioner – Chicago Department of Public Health will be honored with the 2023 Outstanding Leadership Award for her service and leadership. A networking reception will follow the educational forum.

The State of Health of Chicago is a pivotal event as diverse leaders discuss and define imperative challenges that are barriers to advancing healthcare equity and reducing healthcare disparities. The purpose is to identify areas that demand attention for action and initiatives. It is viewed as a 'report card.' All attendees will vote on key issues to gain their feedback.

Panel Forum

Moderator – Health News Illinois

Dr. Abha Agrawal, MD, FACP, FACHE, CMO, Humboldt Health Hospital

Dr. Charles Barron, MD, MBA, CMO, Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness

Dr. Lee Francis, MD, MPH, CEO & President, Erie Family Health, Fellow of IOMC

Dr. Kimberlee Guenther, Ph.D., Chief Impact Officer at United Way of Metro Chicago

Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, MD, MPH, COO, Cook County, Dept. of Public Health

Ms. Kate R. Maehr, Executive Director & CEO, Greater Chicago Food Depository

Dr. Beena Peters, DNP, RN, FACHE, FABC, Cook County Health, System Chief Nursing Executive, Fellow of IOMC

Ms. Swathi Staley, Chief Community Investment Officer & General Counsel, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Dr. Sameer Vohra, MD, MPH, JD, Director of Public Health, State of Illinois

We wish to thank our sponsors, Midwest Business Group on Health, Golden Square, and Johnson and Johson for their support.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

