"Institutional & Government Emergency Managers Working Together to Build Community Resilience" - IAEM 2019 Conference

FULTON, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 13, BNET Executive Director Peter Picarillo will present at the 2019 International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) Region 1 Conference at the University of Connecticut. The panel will discuss "Preparing for Access & Re-Entry after a Disaster" and the importance of postdisaster reentry. The discussion will focus on the need, benefits, and tools available to implement an interoperable approach to emergency access and reentry management.

The capability for state, local, tribal, and territorial authorities to safely, securely, and effectively control and coordinate the access of key response and recovery resources into an affected area during a crisis has been identified as a critical success factor in enabling overall community recovery. The management of access is particularly important during incidents that require significant population evacuations to ensure the coordination of public sector or private sector response and recovery assets, restoration of critical infrastructure and essential public services.

Reentry credentialing for essential employees is often overlooked in crisis management planning.

BNET (Business Network of Emergency Resources) is a not-for-profit corporation that provides disaster access and reentry services through its Corporate Emergency Access System (CEAS), currently operating in the states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and several northeastern cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Buffalo and Stamford.

CEAS was developed to help governments and businesses create an organized process of postdisaster reentry and to speed the recovery of affected communities. The system provides for the distribution of CEAS access credentials to businesses on a preenrollment basis. Following an event, the CEAS card offers positive identification to law enforcement, ensuring that the holder is an essential employee.

Who should have a CEAS card for postdisaster reentry?

If a company elects to participate in CEAS, internal assessments should help define CEAS card candidates. With many employees performing their jobs remotely, the final decisions relate to two main factors: (1) priority of restoring a business process, or (2) need to travel and be onsite at a facility. Some of the functions that organizations include in CEAS card assignments are facilities staff, security/safety staff, information technology staff, and essential service providers.

For more information about Corporate Emergency Access System (CEAS) or Business Network of Emergency Service, Inc. (BNET), phone CEAS Support at 888-353-2638, or use the contact form at https://www.ceas.com/bnet/contact-us/

BNET is a 501(c)(3) chartered organization since 1999.

