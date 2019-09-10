Institutional Investing Technology Leader Solovis Named a Finalist for 2019 CIO Innovation Award

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solovis, a multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting platform for limited partners, asset owners and allocators, today announced it has been named a finalist for the CIO Innovation Award in the category of Data and Technology. The 2019 CIO Innovation Awards program, sponsored by Chief Investment Officer magazine, recognizes the CIOs and firms "to learn from" in 2019/2020 based on a variety of factors, with innovation being the core theme.

Solovis is leading the market in institutional fintech innovation, providing an enterprise technology platform for multi-asset class portfolio management uniquely designed for pensions, endowments, foundations, OCIOs and family offices. The success and strength of the Solovis technology platform and its transformative approach to investment reporting and analytics has led to its adoption by some of the top asset allocators in the U.S., with market demand continuing to grow as word of its value spreads.

The Solovis multi-asset class portfolio management platform provides asset allocators the framework they need to successfully realize transformation initiatives. "With over $125 billion in both public and private assets to manage across seven unique pools of capital, including a pension and endowment, UC Investments has a complex environment, but a desire to be agile," said Arthur Guimarães, chief operating officer of UC Investments. "We partnered with Solovis to help drive a comprehensive transformation that spanned data, people, processes and technology. The Solovis platform gave us the agile, flexible technology we needed to improve data management, streamline workflows and align our investment teams on a single platform for continued innovation and growth."

"The placement of Solovis in the top five most innovative data and technology firms in the institutional investing industry is a huge honor," said Josh Smith, co-founder and CEO of Solovis. "Being named a finalist for the CIO Innovation Award further validates our commitment to innovation and transforming how limited partners collect, aggregate, analyze and share portfolio information. We continue to invest heavily in R&D, and that is paying off in significant value to our clients. Our clients are proving every day that the Solovis platform gives them the portfolio management tools they need to innovate within their own organizations, enabling them to fluidly move from data to decision analysis."

To learn more about the transformation at UC Investments, download the full case study, "Legacy to Agile: A Case Study in Data Innovation at UC Investments."

About Solovis

Solovis is leading fintech innovation for institutional investors with a powerful cloud-based platform for multi-asset class portfolio management, reporting and analytics – uniquely designed for the limited partner community. Endowments, foundations, pensions, OCIOs and family offices leverage Solovis to transform how they collect and aggregate investment data, analyze portfolio performance, model and predict future outcomes and share meaningful portfolio insights with key stakeholders. The Solovis institutional investment management technology platform enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower both operations and investment teams. Visit www.solovis.com.

SOURCE Solovis

Related Links

http://www.solovis.com

