Institutional Investment Management Technology Leader Solovis Endorses the ILPA Reporting Template

After extensive consultations within the LP and GP communities and with technical experts, ILPA released the ILPA Reporting Template for fees, expenses and carried interest in 2016. The aim of the template is to encourage uniformity in these disclosures, both to provide LPs with an improved baseline of information to streamline analysis and drive decision making, and to reduce the compliance burden on general partners being asked to report against a range of disparate formats from LPs. Since its release, more than 140 organizations have endorsed the template.

"We are pleased to have Solovis on board as an endorser of the ILPA Reporting Template," said Jennifer Choi, managing director of Industry Affairs of ILPA. "With this effort, Solovis has demonstrated a commitment to standardization to the limited partner community, and we look forward to working with them and their platform to bring further value to our members and the private equity ecosystem at large."

In addition to joining the consortium of ILPA Reporting Template endorsers, Solovis has signed on as a sponsor for the 2018 ILPA Member Conference, taking place this week in Chicago. As part of its sponsorship, Solovis will be showcasing its multi-asset class portfolio management technology, uniquely designed to meet the large-scale, strategic portfolio management needs of limited partners.

"The ILPA Reporting Template and the guidelines it provides align well with our commitment to LP/GP transparency, and our endorsement is a reflection of that commitment," said Josh Smith, co-founder and CEO of Solovis. "Our multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting technology platform was built to address the unique challenges facing limited partners. We look forward to working with ILPA and spending time with members at the conference this week."

About Solovis

Solovis is a multi-asset class portfolio management and reporting solution for pension, endowments, foundations, OCIOs, and family offices. Designed and built for open architecture asset management, Solovis is a flexible, robust technology platform that enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower investors from the front to back office. Visit www.solovis.com for more information.

