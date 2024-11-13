Institutional Investor Announces the Launch of the Retirement Institute, Bringing Together America's Largest Plan Sponsors, Plan Advisors, and Leading Asset Managers

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor is pleased to announce the launch of the Retirement Institute, an exclusive private membership designed to address the challenges faced by the U.S. retirement system. The Institute convenes the nation's largest retirement plan sponsors, plan advisors, and industry providers for candid discussions and the development of innovative solutions aimed at improving retirement outcomes for millions of Americans.

The Retirement Institute emerges at a pivotal time for the U.S. retirement landscape. With the decline of defined benefit plans and increasing reliance on defined contribution plans, the role of plan sponsors and advisors has never been more critical. The Institute's mission is to provide a platform for key stakeholders to collaborate and generate practical solutions for enhancing the sustainability of America's retirement system.

"The Retirement Institute is a direct response to the evolving needs of our members in the retirement space," said Lauren Feldman, Managing Director, Head of Wealth at Institutional Investor. "By providing a unique, private environment, we enable plan sponsors, advisors, and asset managers to engage in open dialogue and share valuable insights without external pressures."

The Institute integrates elements of the Defined Contribution Institute and the Retirement Plan Advisor Institute, creating a synergistic environment for both plan sponsors and advisors. Events and research initiatives will focus on critical topics such as investment strategies, participant education, communication, administration, and holistic wellness, with an emphasis on creating actionable takeaways for attendees.

"We are proud to bring together the key players in the retirement industry to tackle the issues that matter most," said Katarina Storfer, Managing Director, Head of Americas. "The Retirement Institute will be the cornerstone for innovative thought leadership and collaborative solutions in the U.S. retirement sector."

For more information about the Retirement Institute and upcoming events, please visit www.iinow.com or contact Mark Krawiec at [email protected].

About Institutional Investor

For nearly 60 years, Institutional Investor (II) has played an active, leading role in the global investment industry by creating and nurturing a community that influences and shapes the investment markets. Since the beginning, we've taken an active and leading role in convening the investment industry to provide the insight, community and partnership required to evolve and stay relevant.

We connect the most important and impactful market participants: those who allocate and manage large volumes of capital, and those whose investment decisions make a significant impact on financial markets and retirement security. As a premier international business-to-business publisher focused on international asset management, II provides actionable insights by bringing together intelligence, opinions, and data from across the industry. Through exclusive memberships, forums, and online networks, II has established the preeminent global community of the most influential asset allocators. Our platform extends beyond journalism, newsletters, and research to include conferences, seminars, and training courses, as well as digital business information. For asset managers, II offers unique opportunities to engage with this sought-after community through thought leadership, networking, and speaking engagements, helping these firms build presence and influence within the investment world.

SOURCE Institutional Investor