Institutional Investor Launches the First Global Think Tank for the Asset Management Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After over two decades of leading peer-to-peer learning and networking, Institutional Investor (II) is proud to announce the launch of the Asset Management Institute (AMI) — the first global think tank and private C-suite network designed exclusively for the asset management industry. The launch coincides with the release of II's inaugural Global Asset Management Survey.

"This is part of II's strategic vision to partner holistically with clients across every function," said Kat Storfer, Head of North America at Institutional Investor. "We are proud to be the only organization capable of delivering value to asset management firms through an exclusive, prestigious C-suite network on a global scale."

With the current wave of change affecting the sector — from leadership transitions to advancements in technology and AI — now is the ideal moment for the industry to have a dedicated private platform for sharing insights, benchmarking, and discussing its future.

The Institute will have dedicated sub-networks tailored for key C-suite roles, including CEOs, CIOs, CFOs, COOs, CHROs, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officers, Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Chief Product Officers, and Heads of Distribution. This structure underscores the growing strategic importance of these leadership positions within asset management firms and their influence at the board level. And with its global reach, AMI is uniquely positioned to align with the international scope of the asset management community and the broader financial industry.

Jim McCaughan, Chairman of the Asset Management Institute, added: "AMI members are at the forefront of the industry, constantly driving innovation and learning from one another. The Institute will amplify knowledge and create meaningful connections as investment management undergoes a time of tremendous transformation."

Membership in the Asset Management Institute is by invitation only. For more information about AMI, please visit https://eml.iiconferences.com/l/81142/2024-07-23/667g4x/81142/1727702061ureg3lPn/AMI_Overview___Oct24.pdf or contact David Braham, +1 (212) 224-3212, [email protected].

Contact: Bryan Fox

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Institutional Investor