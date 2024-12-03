Institutional Investor Launches the Redefining Fixed Income Institute

New Initiative Aims to Unite Innovators in Fixed Income Management Amid Resurgence in Market Opportunities

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the recent surge in interest in debt and credit markets, Institutional Investor is excited to announce the launch of the Redefining Fixed Income Institute (RFII). This groundbreaking initiative seeks to bring together the most innovative minds responsible for managing assets across the fixed income spectrum, facilitating collaboration and idea exchange within the allocator and manager communities.

Following ten successful years of the Redefining Fixed Income (RFI) Forum, the transition to an institute reflects our commitment to further enhancing engagement between asset allocators and managers in the fixed income space. The RFII is dedicated to supporting those pursuing compelling opportunities in today's investment landscape. As the asset class proves to be remarkably resilient, the focus is shifting towards working smarter, rather than harder, in constructing fixed income portfolios. Investors are increasingly recognizing the need for recalibration of their portfolios in response to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, market volatility, and persistent inflationary pressures.

While investor interest in private credit remains strong, bonds continue to be a core component of diversified portfolios. The RFII aims to empower long-term investors to capitalize on market dislocations, leveraging new investment channels in the credit space. "The launch of the Redefining Fixed Income Institute marks an important evolution in Institutional Investor's commitment to support the fixed income community. We invite all industry stakeholders to join us in this exciting new chapter." said Katarina Storfer, Managing Director at Institutional Investor. "Our emphasis on meaningful LP/GP collaboration and our exceptional networking platform sets the RFII apart."

The Redefining Fixed Income Institute will draw on a rich diversity of thought leadership from investment industry experts, academics, asset management veterans, and accomplished Chief Investment Officers from leading pension funds and insurance companies.

For more information about the Redefining Fixed Income Institute please contact Naina Farukh, [email protected] or visit https://www.iinow.com/redefining-fixed-income-forum.

About Institutional Investor

For nearly 60 years, Institutional Investor (II) has played an active, leading role in the global investment industry by creating and nurturing a community that influences and shapes the investment markets. Since the beginning, we've taken an active and leading role in convening the investment industry to provide the insight, community and partnership required to evolve and stay relevant.

We connect the most important and impactful market participants: those who allocate and manage large volumes of capital, and those whose investment decisions make a significant impact on financial markets and retirement security. As a premier international business-to-business publisher focused on international asset management, II provides actionable insights by bringing together intelligence, opinions, and data from across the industry. Through exclusive memberships, forums, and online networks, II has established the preeminent global community of the most influential asset allocators. Our platform extends beyond journalism, newsletters, and research to include conferences, seminars, and training courses, as well as digital business information. For asset managers, II offers unique opportunities to engage with this sought-after community through thought leadership, networking, and speaking engagements, helping these firms build presence and influence within the investment world.

Contact: Naina Farukh

Content Director, Wealth Management

[email protected]

SOURCE Institutional Investor