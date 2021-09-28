Institutional Investors Co-Led Series B Financing of Amador Bioscience, a Global Translational Sciences and Clinical Pharmacology CRO

Amador Bioscience announced the completion of Series B financing co-led by Sequoia Capital and GL Ventures. Tweet this

According to Dr. Bing Wang, CEO and Chairman of the Board, " Amador Bioscience's mission is to leverage our extensive industry experience and ecosystem to provide global-standard services for efficient development of novel drugs. As demonstrated by the company logo, Amador strives to bridge across nonclinical and clinical development stages, and across China and other countries. As a global vendor for multinational pharmaceutical companies, Amador duly keeps the confidentiality and non-competition obligations for global clients. We are very grateful for the trust and support of Sequoia and Hillhouse, co-leads of Series B financing. Through effective collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, we aim to establish Amador as one of the leading global partners for successful new drug development."

Amador's Series B financing will be used for strengthening clinical pharmacology business, development and commercialization of a novel clinical pharmacology software platform, application of AI and machine learning in clinical data analysis, expansion of global bioanalytical facilities, and conduct of clinical pharmacology trials. Operations are conducted in multiple sites, which include, Pleasanton, CA, Richmond VA, Germantown MD, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China. www.amadorbioscience.com.

Regarding this round of financing, Ms. Trency Gu, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital China, said: "For the past two decades, Amador Bioscience team has accumulated extensive industry and regulatory filing experience at well-known multinational pharmaceutical companies. The company is actively supporting hundreds of novel drug projects, and accelerating their progress towards global marketing approvals. We are fully committed to support Amador's future growth."

GL Ventures said:" As biomarkers and multi-omics studies are becoming increasingly important in drug development, the dimensionality and challenges of clinical research rapidly escalade. Amador Bioscience has brought in machine learning for clinical data modeling and simulation, which could accelerate the computer model development and improve overall efficiency. We are excited about the growth potential of Amador and look forward to its ability to better serve global clients."

About Sequoia Capital

Sequoia Capital helps daring founders to build legendary companies. Partnering with Sequoia Capital, companies benefit from our unmatched community and the lessons we've learned over 49 years. As "The Entrepreneurs Behind the Entrepreneurs", Sequoia Capital China focuses on three sectors: technology, healthcare and consumer services. Over the past 16 years, Sequoia Capital China has invested in nearly 600 companies with distinctive technology platforms, innovative business models, and high growth potentials.

About GL Ventures

GL Ventures focuses on early-stage innovative companies. The GL Ventures team is passionate about partnering with visionary entrepreneurs to create industry leaders that stand the test of time. GL Ventures is the venture capital arm of Hillhouse Group, and we have been investing with innovators across the world since 2005.

About CMBI

CMB International Capital Corporation Limited (CMBI) is an integrated financial institution providing comprehensive and professional services. CMBI and its subsidiaries have been actively implementing diversified business strategies servicing Corporate Finance, Asset Management, Wealth Management, Equity and Structured Finance.

About MSA Capital

Founded in 2015, MSA is a global investment firm with over 1.5 billion USD in assets under management. Led by a highly diversified team of investment professionals, MSA has invested in >90 companies across the globe, including Azure, BGI, Uber, Airbnb, Yiducloud, BOSS and Meituan Dianping.

About Co-win Ventures

Founded in 2009, Co-win Ventures focuses on investment in early-stage technology-centered companies in healthcare and technology sectors, and advocates a team culture of equality, transparency, sharing and innovation. It has operated 17 funds with a total over RMB 5 billion and has provided funding and resource support to over 120 projects. Co-win Ventures has supported a large number of companies to stand out in their respective niche fields and helped more than 10 companies to successfully listed for IPOs.

For more information:

www.amadorbioscience.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 925-558-2709

SOURCE Amador Bioscience

