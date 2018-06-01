Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends that Layne Christensen Stockholders Vote for the Proposed Merger with Granite

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) ("Layne" or the "Company"), a leading global water management, infrastructure services and drilling company, today commented on the recommendation by proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") that its clients vote FOR adoption of the merger agreement with Granite Construction Incorporated ("Granite").

Michael J. Caliel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Layne, said, "We are pleased that ISS has recognized the compelling merits of the proposed transaction, and therefore recommended that our stockholders vote FOR adoption of the merger agreement with Granite. We look forward to the approval of the merger by our stockholders at the Special Meeting."

On February 14, 2018, Layne entered into a merger agreement with Granite, whereby Granite will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Layne in an all-stock transaction, with Layne stockholders receiving 0.27 shares of Granite stock for each share of Layne. Layne's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the adoption of the merger agreement.

In reaching its recommendation that Layne stockholders vote FOR the transaction with Granite, ISS thoroughly analyzed the strategic rationale of the transaction, Layne's standalone prospects (including the significant capital investment that would be required to develop the relatively new water midstream business), the process that Layne undertook in ultimately agreeing to a transaction with Granite, the value realized for stockholders as a virtue of the transaction, as well as public statements made by Layne stakeholders and bondholders.

In particular, ISS noted that:1

"The board appears to have conducted a thorough strategic review process, analyzing not only the sale of the entire company, but also the sale of business units, acquisitions, and the refinance of its debt maturities."

"The merger will allow Layne to join forces with one of the largest infrastructure contractors in the U.S., with leadership position in the transportation segment."

"In addition to geographic and client diversification, the company will have expanded capital resources, which should allow the combined entity to fully explore Layne's growth potential. Furthermore, shareholders will benefit from the expected $20 million in annual synergies."

in annual synergies." "In light of the challenges faced by Layne as a standalone business, the sound strategic rationale for the merger, and the premium implied by the offer over the unaffected share price and historical valuation multiples, a vote for the proposed transaction is warranted."

