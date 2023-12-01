Institutions Have Doubled their Bitcoin Allocations this Year, New Bybit Report Shows

News provided by

Bybit

01 Dec, 2023, 06:47 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, has released new research offering analysis of how traders adapt their strategies in fluctuating market conditions. "Navigating Bull and Bear Markets — A Dive Into Asset Allocation," uses Bybit's proprietary data and is the first initiated by a crypto exchange.

The report provides a detailed examination of asset allocation strategies employed by different cohorts -- institutions, VIPs, and retail traders -- especially in the volatile market environment since December 2022.

Key findings include:

  • Institutional Investors: Predominantly holding 45% in stablecoins, 35% in Bitcoin, and 15% in Ether, institutions emphasize liquidity and strategic diversification. Notably, their Bitcoin holdings nearly doubled in the first three quarters of 2023.
  • Ether Trends: A decline in institutional interest in Ether has been noted, although upcoming market developments, like the rumored BlackRock spot Ether ETF, could shift the trend.
  • Retail Trader Behavior: Retail traders are observed to hold more stablecoins, suggesting a more cautious allocation to riskier assets compared to traditional finance norms.
  • Altcoin Investments: Both retail and VIP traders show higher altcoin holdings than institutional investors, although these remain a minor part of total portfolios, indicating caution, perhaps due to a hangover from the recent bear market.

"This report is a testament to Bybit's commitment to empowering our users with actionable insights," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "Understanding how different market participants navigate the complexities of bull and bear markets is crucial. We believe this research will not only enlighten our traders but also contribute to the broader crypto community's understanding of market dynamics."

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

