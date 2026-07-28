Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad Partners with ISASecure to Accelerate Adoption of ISA/IEC 62443 Cybersecurity Standards in the Costa Rica Energy Sector

DURHAM, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — announced that the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad, also known as ICE or the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity, has officially joined ISASecure®, a wholly owned subsidiary of ISA. ISASecure is the globally recognized certification program that validates conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards for industrial automation and control systems (IACS) cybersecurity.

The Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad was founded in 1949 with the mandate to take advantage of water resources efficiently and responsibly for the electrification of the country. A Costa Rican state company, its mission is to provide energy, connectivity and safe and sustainable digital services to the inhabitants of Costa Rica. Their electrical matrix takes advantage of the earth's steam, wind, water, solar energy and biomass. It also focuses on the development of smart grids and electric mobility.

This new partnership with ISASecure reflects the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity's ongoing mission to strengthen the OT security maturity of Costa Rica's energy matrix and ensure OT cybersecurity procedures are continually maintained to the highest standards.

Erick Obregón Navarro, ICE Dirección Ciberseguridad y Protección Empresarial, Gerencia General shared: "Joining ISASecure and the adoption of the ISA/IEC 62443 standard supports the implementation of key industrial cybersecurity capabilities, such as:

Protection of industrial networks and SCADA systems. Definition of security levels and layered control approaches. Network segmentation and reduction of the attack surface. Secure management of access and industrial components. Continuous monitoring and incident response.

"We look forward to our partnership with ISASecure to ensure our energy systems and Costa Rican residents are protected from cybersecurity attacks."

"It is an honor to welcome the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE) into the ISASecure program," said Mark DeAngelo, ISASecure program manager. "Today's critical infrastructure demands comprehensive, rigorously validated cybersecurity. We look forward to collaborating with the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad as we advance our mission of industry partnership, certification and standards-based product development to help achieve a more secure world. It is an honor to welcome our first Costa Rican company to ISASecure."

About ISASecure®

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), ISASecure® is a globally recognized certification program that provides assurance for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems (IACS). Through rigorous conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, ISASecure certifications validate that products and supplier practices meet internationally recognized benchmarks for OT security. ISASecure is a wholly owned subsidiary of ISA.

ISASecure's global ecosystem includes leaders such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, GSK, Saudi Aramco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Trane Technologies and Yokogawa, among others.

For more information, visit isasecure.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation